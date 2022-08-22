Jurgen Klopp found his hands tied when it came to much of his team selection for Liverpool’s trip to Man United, and has named an all-English trio in midfield.

The Reds visit Old Trafford tonight under a cloud of protests from the United supporters against their owners, but on the pitch, the focus is on the three points.

Neither Liverpool or United have managed to pick up a win so far this season, with Klopp’s side drawing with Fulham and Crystal Palace while Erik ten Hag oversaw defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

This at least presents an opportunity to make it three in a row, then, with Alisson tasked with keeping a clean sheet in Manchester.

Ahead of the Brazilian is a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson, with Nat Phillips dropping out.

Jordan Henderson replaces Fabinho in the deep-lying midfield role, with Harvey Elliott and James Milner supporting him.

Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz flank Roberto Firmino up front, with Darwin Nunez suspended and Diogo Jota still out through injury.

Amid speculation over his future, Naby Keita is not even named in the squad.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Elliott, Milner; Salah, Diaz, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Davies, Van den Berg, Phillips, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Clark, Carvalho