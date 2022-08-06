Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 6, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring his side's first goal to level the score 1-1 during the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Darwin Nunez “the only positive” as Liverpool fans react to “odd” Fulham draw

Liverpool were held to a draw by newly-promoted Fulham in their 2022/23 Premier League opener, with some fans claiming Darwin Nunez‘s cameo was “the only positive” from the game.

The Reds made an unusually slow start to the game at Craven Cottage, with Aleksandar Mitrovic’s header putting the hosts in front in the first half.

There was little improvement from Liverpool in the early stages of the second half, who were further disheartened when Thiago limped off with a hamstring injury in the 51st minute.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side looked a lot more potent after the introduction of Nunez and Harvey Elliott. It was the Uruguayan who delivered the Reds’ equaliser with a clever flicked finish, but Mitrovic put Fulham back in front from the penalty spot after being hauled down by Virgil van Dijk inside the box.

Nunez was involved in Liverpool’s second equaliser, laying the ball off for Mohamed Salah to make it 2-2 with 10 minutes remaining.

Jordan Henderson crashed the ball off the bar in stoppage time, but in the end the Reds were unable to find a winner.

Just as he did against Man City in the Community Shield, Nunez made a real impact in the second half, with fans eager to see him start in Liverpool’s next Premier League encounter against Crystal Palace.

In hindsight, Klopp’s decision to start with Roberto Firmino instead of Nunez didn’t pay off, but that wasn’t Liverpool’s only problem.

As well as Nunez, don’t be surprised to see Elliott get a start against Palace. The midfielder played an excellent pass in the build-up to the Reds’ first equaliser and gave Liverpool a more creative dimension in midfield.

Not the start to the season Klopp would have wanted. Improvement needed at Anfield in nine days time!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments