Fans “delighted” as Harvey Elliott’s new contract a “testament” of Liverpool’s faith

Just 13 months after signing his last contract, Harvey Elliott has added another year to his deal after agreeing to new terms until 2027.

The 19-year-old is gearing up for an important season for Liverpool after a nasty ankle injury disrupted his breakout year under Jurgen Klopp.

The boyhood Red swapped his No. 67 for No. 19 in the summer and is ready to make more memories and have a greater influence in the first team moving forward.

“I’m hoping there are many more memories to come with it but I’m just so excited to put pen to paper and stay here for a lot longer,” Elliott said after signing his new deal.

The new five-year deal is his third fresh contract in just over two years and fans are excited about all that is to come from the youngster.

Elliott’s new deal comes after Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez and Mohamed Salah all extended their stays throughout the summer, with a flurry of contracts also coming the way of a number of academy players.

After just 11 appearances last season thanks to injury, Elliott is in line for regular starts in the coming months and he is no doubt to bring the excitement factor when he is on the pitch.

Fan Comments