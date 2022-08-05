Gini Wijnaldum has left Paris Saint-Germain on loan a year on from his debut, with the former Liverpool midfielder completing a move to Italy for 2022/23.

Wijnaldum chose to depart Anfield after five successful seasons last summer, but his decision to head to PSG was widely scrutinised at the time.

Though he was linking up with Mauricio Pochettino in Paris, there was a sense that the Dutchman had sacrificed the ever-present role he enjoyed at Liverpool for a salary that the Reds were unwilling to offer.

After 22 starts last term and a change of manager at Le Parc des Princes, Wijnaldum found himself out of favour at the French club.

That saw his representatives push for a move – either permanent or temporary – with suggestions that he could even return to the Premier League with Arsenal or Newcastle, though Liverpool ruled themselves out.

But Wijnaldum has now finalised a loan switch to Serie A, joining AS Roma for the 2022/23 campaign.

The 31-year-old was given a rapturous welcome when he arrived Ciampino Airport in Rome on Thursday, with supporters belting out his chant, made popular on Kop.

? ?? ECCOLO! Gini #Wijnaldum è sbarcato all’aeroporto di Ciampino con il volo privato pilotato da Dan #Friedkin! Domani mattina le visite mediche, poi la firma sul contratto con la Roma ???#ASRoma @CorSport pic.twitter.com/yXyY6ot97L — Jacopo Aliprandi (@AliprandiJacopo) August 4, 2022

Roma are currently managed by Jose Mourinho and have been busy in the transfer market this summer, with Paulo Dybala and Nemanja Matic also arriving while the likes of Cengiz Under, Alessandro Florenzi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan leave.

Wijnaldum joins a host of familiar faces at the Stadio Olimpico, including fellow Premier League alumni Tammy Abraham and Chris Smalling.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will not be looking to bring in a new midfielder this summer despite Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita already missing the start of the season.

Instead, a new addition is expected next summer, with Jude Bellingham the marquee target.