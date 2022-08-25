Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
PARIS, FRANCE - Saturday, May 28, 2022: Liverpool's owner John W. Henry shakes hands with manager Jürgen Klopp during the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF at the Stade de France. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
‘How are we skint?!’ – Liverpool fans frustrated by club’s ‘baffling’ lack of spending

Liverpool fans are questioning the club’s lack of spending, with Jurgen Klopp suggesting they are being priced out of a move for a new midfielder this summer.

The Reds have made three signings this summer, one of which was a club-record £85 million deal for Darwin Nunez, but supporters want to see more additions before the close of the transfer window next week.

Klopp has admitted the club are on the lookout for a new midfielder, but continues to insist they need to identify “the right player” if they are to spend more money.

Last week, though, the Liverpool boss hinted that financial restraints were the reason why the club hadn’t made further signings this summer.

“I am not in charge of what we can spend,” he told reporters ahead of the defeat to Man United.

“That’s the situation. We get told things and then we deal with it. That is always the same, it didn’t change. You could say that is why we are here with a good understanding and a bad understanding.”

So having recouped money from the sales of the likes of Sadio Mane, Neco Williams and Takumi Minamino this summer, should Liverpool have more money to invest in the playing squad than they seemingly do?

These fans believe so…

Then there’s the other side of the argument…

So which side are you on, here?

Should we be expecting Liverpool to have more money to spend this summer?

Or can you understand them waiting for “the right” signings?

