Liverpool fans are questioning the club’s lack of spending, with Jurgen Klopp suggesting they are being priced out of a move for a new midfielder this summer.

The Reds have made three signings this summer, one of which was a club-record £85 million deal for Darwin Nunez, but supporters want to see more additions before the close of the transfer window next week.

Klopp has admitted the club are on the lookout for a new midfielder, but continues to insist they need to identify “the right player” if they are to spend more money.

Last week, though, the Liverpool boss hinted that financial restraints were the reason why the club hadn’t made further signings this summer.

“I am not in charge of what we can spend,” he told reporters ahead of the defeat to Man United.

“That’s the situation. We get told things and then we deal with it. That is always the same, it didn’t change. You could say that is why we are here with a good understanding and a bad understanding.”

So having recouped money from the sales of the likes of Sadio Mane, Neco Williams and Takumi Minamino this summer, should Liverpool have more money to invest in the playing squad than they seemingly do?

These fans believe so…

I cannot fathom how Liverpool continue to be skint I am quite pro FSG, but we’ve been at the forefront of everything good in football for the past 5 years. Champions leagues, finals won, deep in tons of comps, commercial deals galore One big transfer every blue moon? Fuck off — Paul Senior? (@PaulSenior1) August 24, 2022

I could understand being in this situation had we generated significantly less money; but we’ve made more money this last year than all but a small handful of clubs in the history of the game- and yet we still appear to be leaving ourselves short for the fourth successive summer. — Mo Chatra (@MoChatra) August 24, 2022

There's being smart with your money, which we undoubtedly have been but there's also being skinflints and the thread above shows that Liverpool are not spending anywhere near their top six rivals and it's catching up with us. So who's to blame? — Levene (@CalvLyfeson) August 24, 2022

Don’t give me that “we’ll only sign a player if the right player is available”

We are Liverpool football club, we have money after only spending £12,9m (net) this summer.

Must add 1-2 both to use now but also to freshen things up at the squad. — Kop-Ice (@kopice86) August 24, 2022

Where does our Champions League bonuses money even go?! Have Liverpool got the biggest war chest ever & refuse to use it Baffling — The Kop End (@TheKopEnd0619) August 25, 2022

How can Liverpool say the "right players" aren't available? Absolute nonsense https://t.co/sqVpq9cVqT — MB (@MrBoywunder) August 24, 2022

Madness lol everyone has money bar the club who get champions league every year and got to every final last season https://t.co/C6mjxHUwJb — Mamun Choudhury (@Mamuniho) August 24, 2022

Oh and if anyone cares I think we sign nobody. We’ll still finish top 4 and attempt to fix next summer, but something has to give. Otherwise I fear the remaining years of Klopp we come up short. Fixing the midfield is everything. We won’t win the league again, unless we do. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) August 25, 2022

Signing the right player because no one is better than what we have is just a nonsense response. Whenever did Liverpool sign ready made world class talent even when the club spent big they were rough diamonds moulded into top class players. — John: (@JoHn199024J) August 25, 2022

Then there’s the other side of the argument…

All #LFC have done wrong in Klopp era is not be Man City. Not be sports washed. Maybe that’s what is needed. We’ve got 90 points plus in 3 out of 5 seasons. Any other era that’s 3 titles. Been to 3 CL finals. Lost 2 to the awful Real Madrid. United spent billions in that time. — Si Steers (@sisteers) August 24, 2022

All #LFC have done wrong in Klopp era is not be Man City. Not be sports washed. Maybe that’s what is needed. We’ve got 90 points plus in 3 out of 5 seasons. Any other era that’s 3 titles. Been to 3 CL finals. Lost 2 to the awful Real Madrid. United spent billions in that time. — Si Steers (@sisteers) August 24, 2022

So which side are you on, here?

Should we be expecting Liverpool to have more money to spend this summer?

Or can you understand them waiting for “the right” signings?