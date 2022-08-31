Jurgen Klopp delivered bad news with Jordan Henderson‘s hamstring injury but was delighted with what he saw from Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho.

Here are four key things from the manager after the last-gasp win against Newcastle:

90+8′, the ‘perfect response’

If you were frustrated with Newcastle‘s time-wasting tactics you were not alone, Klopp didn’t want to discuss it in too much depth post-match but he felt the winner was the “perfect response.”

“It was a difficult game to play because we didn’t play a lot.

“All of your colleagues asked about it [the media], that’s why I mention it, it was just interrupted constantly for some reason.

“That doesn’t give you the momentum, no chance to gain any kind of momentum. In the end I was really happy when we got this last corner, what Mo and Fabio made of it was outstanding.”

“A perfect moment that we scored after 98 minutes, I thought it was the perfect response for everything that happened during the game.”

Karma, eh.

Another midfield injury…

Jordan Henderson was withdrawn after 71 minutes and Klopp confirmed that he has a hamstring injury, with the captain now to undergo a scan.

“That serious that he couldn’t carry on,” Klopp said of the issue.

It’s one blow after another and, obviously, attention was drawn to the transfer window and if Liverpool will act before Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

“I don’t think so,” Klopp said on a possible midfield transfer. “But as long as there’s time we should not close the door completely.

“Obviously Hendo’s hamstring [injury], which is absolutely not helpful.”

What about those young guns?!

Nineteen-year-old Harvey Elliott ran the show for Liverpool and 20-year-old Fabio Carvalho scored the winner, it was a day for youth for the Reds.

And Klopp couldn’t hide his delight at what he saw.

“He scored now twice in the last two games, yesterday his birthday. An outstanding player, a wonderful talent.

“Very mature in a lot of departments already so I’m really happy for him.

“Harvey was the best player on the pitch and Fabio decides the game so that says a lot about the talent of the boys.”

A boost, but still need to improve

Back-to-back victories for the first time this season feels good but with a derby around the corner and improvements to make, it’s a boost that needs to be used in the right manner to make it three on the spin.

“It gave a massive boost, from a really frustrating night in a lot of moments to one of the best nights we ever had – that’s how football is.

“Of course, it gives you a boost but we can sleep now twice and then we play Everton so we have to make sure we use the two days really well.

“But yes, last two games, six points – that’s all positive. But we have to improve.”