After a breakout summer Liverpool has dished out another new contract to an exciting youngster, while Sepp van den Berg‘s name was on Vincent Kompany’s lips amid loan interest.

Kompany quizzed on Van den Berg

Sepp van den Berg enjoyed a productive 18 months with Preston in the Championship then played a minor role in Liverpool’s pre-season before being named on the bench at Fulham.

His future has been up in the air but another temporary switch is in the offing, with Burnley an interested suitor, as well as clubs in Germany.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany was reported to be “keen to take him to Turf Moor” and on Wednesday he was asked about the defender ahead of their clash at Watford.

He was coy, as you’d expect, hinting that he needs to weigh up both his options and what it would mean for routes into the team.

“We’re talking about another club’s player,” Kompany said. “All I can say is Sepp is a really good player but a key part of it is to find a balance between the players we’ve already got and the game time, making sure that we’re strong enough.

“I can’t give you a straight answer because it’s not that straight. It’s just making sure we’re covered enough for the long run but also making sure we’re not blocking anyone that is doing well and we’re discussing this day in, day out.”

The guarantee of game time will be crucial for Liverpool and Van den Berg having played a key role for Preston over the last year.

3 things today: First goal and a new contract

? A 5??? display in the @Carabao_Cup! ? Highlights of Tuesday night's 5-1 victory against @SalfordCityFC are now available to watch on our YouTube channel. ? ? — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) August 10, 2022

Conor Bradley scored his first goal in professional football for Bolton, and it was some strike too!

Stefan Bajcetic announced that he has signed a new contract with the club after a breakout summer, saying the “hard work continues”

Players and staff enjoyed a family day at Kirkby and Woody, from Toy Story, on stilts even made an appearance. Reckon he plays in midfield?

Latest Liverpool FC news

We know Thiago is set for a number of weeks on the sidelines and The Independent have claimed the hamstring injury “isn’t as bad as first feared,” with hopes of a recovery closer to four weeks. He won’t be risked, such is his injury history.

Liverpool’s 20-year-old midfielder was left “disappointed” after being overlooked in pre-season having felt he had done “what was asked of me” on loan last season.

The Reds’ potential Champions League group stage opponents has narrowed and all that is left are 6 play-off winners to be crowned – see who the Reds could face here.

Latest Transfer Talk

Man United have been chasing Frenkie de Jong all summer but it is Chelsea who are reported to be ‘closing in’ on a deal but it comes amid the backdrop of his continued wage dispute as Barcelona continue to tread water

And yet somehow the Catalan club continue to be linked to players, one being Man City‘s Bernardo Silva, who still has “no idea” about his future.

Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury has joined Watford in the Championship on a season-long loan deal, Mo Salah‘s ankle will be happy

Everton, meanwhile, are looking at a loan-to-buy move for Southampton‘s Che Adams to address their needs in attack, say the Athletic

Tweet of the day and match of the night

On this day 45 years ago, a king arrived!

And could he play ? A sensational performance from King Kenny in the 1978 European Cup final ? pic.twitter.com/cW9jy0Xkq7 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 10, 2022

There is League Cup action to tune into tonight with Tyler Morton to make his first start for Blackburn against Hartlepool, but Sky Sports’ offering is Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sunderland at 7.45pm (BST).