Liverpool’s potential opponents in this season’s Champions League are another step closer to being known after the latest round of qualifiers.

Tuesday night sure the third qualifying round come to a close, with Rangers, Benfica and PSV Eindhoven among the headline names to progress to the final qualifiers – which take place over the next two midweeks.

Here’s all you need to know for the 2022/23 Champions League and Liverpool’s potential opponents in the group stage:

When’s the draw?

Thursday, August 25 is when the Champions League group stage draw will take place, with 32 teams divided into eight groups.

When are the group games?

The group stage begins earlier this season due to the winter World Cup, with the first matchday on September 6 or 7.

That gives fans less than a fortnight to plan travel if the Reds are away from home for the first group game.

The final group game is in early November, over a month before it would usually be.

Matchdays:

6/7 September

13/14 September

4/5 October

11/12 October

25/26 October

1/2 November

Which ‘pot’ are Liverpool in?

Liverpool are seeded in pot two this year, meaning they will be drawn against one side each from pots one, three and four.

From pot one, it will be one of Real Madrid, Frankfurt, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, PSG, Porto and Ajax.

Where and when’s the final?

Forgive us if you’ve heard this one before, but it is due to take place in Istanbul, Turkey – at the Ataturk Stadium, the place of 2005’s miracle final.

We say ‘due to’ because this is the third attempt to have the game in Istanbul after postponements due to covid.

The match will take place on June 10, which is the latest ever Champions League final date.

Champions League 2022/23 Seedings

Pot 1

Real Madrid

Frankfurt

Man City

AC Milan

Bayern Munich

PSG

Porto

Ajax

Pot 2

Liverpool

Chelsea

Barcelona

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Sevilla

RB Leipzig

Tottenham

Pot 3

Dortmund

Red Bull Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan

Napoli

Sporting CP

Bayer Leverkusen

Marseille (could be moved to pot 4)

Pot 4

Club Brugge

Celtic

Plus six from the final play off winners:

Rangers OR PSV Eindhoven

Dynamo Kyiv OR Benfica

FK Bodo/Glimt OR Dinamo Zagreb

Maccabi Haifa OR Red Star Belgrade

FK Qarabag OR Viktoria Plzen

Copenhagen OR Trabzonspor