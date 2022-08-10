Liverpool’s potential opponents in this season’s Champions League are another step closer to being known after the latest round of qualifiers.
Tuesday night sure the third qualifying round come to a close, with Rangers, Benfica and PSV Eindhoven among the headline names to progress to the final qualifiers – which take place over the next two midweeks.
Here’s all you need to know for the 2022/23 Champions League and Liverpool’s potential opponents in the group stage:
When’s the draw?
Thursday, August 25 is when the Champions League group stage draw will take place, with 32 teams divided into eight groups.
When are the group games?
The group stage begins earlier this season due to the winter World Cup, with the first matchday on September 6 or 7.
That gives fans less than a fortnight to plan travel if the Reds are away from home for the first group game.
The final group game is in early November, over a month before it would usually be.
Matchdays:
6/7 September
13/14 September
4/5 October
11/12 October
25/26 October
1/2 November
Which ‘pot’ are Liverpool in?
Liverpool are seeded in pot two this year, meaning they will be drawn against one side each from pots one, three and four.
From pot one, it will be one of Real Madrid, Frankfurt, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, PSG, Porto and Ajax.
Where and when’s the final?
Forgive us if you’ve heard this one before, but it is due to take place in Istanbul, Turkey – at the Ataturk Stadium, the place of 2005’s miracle final.
We say ‘due to’ because this is the third attempt to have the game in Istanbul after postponements due to covid.
The match will take place on June 10, which is the latest ever Champions League final date.
Champions League 2022/23 Seedings
Pot 1
Real Madrid
Frankfurt
Man City
AC Milan
Bayern Munich
PSG
Porto
Ajax
Pot 2
Liverpool
Chelsea
Barcelona
Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Sevilla
RB Leipzig
Tottenham
Pot 3
Dortmund
Red Bull Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan
Napoli
Sporting CP
Bayer Leverkusen
Marseille (could be moved to pot 4)
Pot 4
Club Brugge
Celtic
Plus six from the final play off winners:
Rangers OR PSV Eindhoven
Dynamo Kyiv OR Benfica
FK Bodo/Glimt OR Dinamo Zagreb
Maccabi Haifa OR Red Star Belgrade
FK Qarabag OR Viktoria Plzen
Copenhagen OR Trabzonspor
