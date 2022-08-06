Liverpool begin their Premier League season with a trip to Fulham this afternoon, in what will hopefully be a title-winning campaign. We’re live with the latest.
Kickoff at Craven Cottage is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.
Teams
Fulham: Rodak; Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed, Pereira; De Cordova-Reid, Kebano, Mitrovic
Subs: Leno, Duffy, Mbabu, Francois, Cairney, Harris, Solomon, Stansfield, Muniz
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Diaz, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Van den Berg, Chambers, Bajcetic, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Nunez
