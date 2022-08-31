It’s a quick turnaround for Liverpool as they host Newcastle tonight, looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. We’re live from Anfield to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Andre Marriner.

Tonight’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Diaz, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Matip, Phillips, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Bajcetic, Carvalho

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Joelinton, Willock, Longstaff; Almiron, Fraser, Isak

Subs: Darlow, Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson, Wood

Our coverage updates automatically below: