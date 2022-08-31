Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, August 31, 2022: Liverpool's team bus arrives before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. Liverpool bus. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Newcastle – Follow the Reds’ league clash here

It’s a quick turnaround for Liverpool as they host Newcastle tonight, looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. We’re live from Anfield to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Andre Marriner.

Tonight’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Diaz, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Matip, Phillips, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Bajcetic, Carvalho

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Joelinton, Willock, Longstaff; Almiron, Fraser, Isak

Subs: Darlow, Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson, Wood

Our coverage updates automatically below:

