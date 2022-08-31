It’s a quick turnaround for Liverpool as they host Newcastle tonight, looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. We’re live from Anfield to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Andre Marriner.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Diaz, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Davies, Matip, Phillips, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Bajcetic, Carvalho
Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Joelinton, Willock, Longstaff; Almiron, Fraser, Isak
Subs: Darlow, Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson, Wood
