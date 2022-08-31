Arsenal are attempting to tie Bukayo Saka down to a new long-term contract, with Liverpool among the clubs reportedly waiting in the wings if no deal is agreed.

It’s not the first time the Reds have been linked with a move for the Arsenal and England star who, at 20 years of age, has established himself as one of the Gunners’ standout performers.

Mikel Arteta’s side are the only club to have won all four of their Premier League matches so far this season, and will be looking to extend their lead at the top against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and 19-year-old winger Marquinhos have all arrived at Arsenal this summer and, according to reports, the London club have now made Saka’s contract extension a priority.

The Times‘ Gary Jacob claims the club are “confident” Saka will sign a new deal, with the north London club offering him “a significant increase” on his current £70,000-a-week wage.

It’s a deal that would put Saka right up among the club’s top earners and although both he and Arteta have both expressed confidence that a deal will be agreed, the report states Liverpool are “closely monitoring the situation.”

Man City are also named as a suitor, but Saka is said to be “particularly close” to Arteta, who has played a big role in his development.

The winger was Arsenal‘s top scorer last season and has emerged as their first-choice right-winger in a strong-looking forward line, including Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Jesus.

If Saka was to become available, it would be no surprise to see Liverpool position themselves for his signature, given the boxes he ticks as a homegrown, versatile attacker.

At this stage, though, all signs point towards him extending his deal with Arsenal, so we wouldn’t advise getting too excited!