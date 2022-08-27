Liverpool’s Champions League group stage and the confirmation of the scheduling of their fixtures means they are now aware of what awaits in the Premier League before and after each European tie.

The finalists from last season were drawn in Group A on Thursday, with Ajax, Napoli and Rangers all joining Liverpool in the first stage of the competition.

The Reds’ campaign kicks off at Napoli, with Ajax the opposition in the first home match on matchday two, with back-to-back games against Rangers to quickly follow.

Jurgen Klopp will be all too aware of the juggling act he will need to perform with his squad in what is a relentless run balancing Premier League action with the Champions League.

Here is who the Reds face before and after each Champions League group game this season:

Matchday 1: Napoli (A) – September 7

Before: Everton (A) – Sat, Sept 3, 12.30pm

After: Wolves (H) – Sat, Sept 10, 3pm

Matchday 2: Ajax (H) – September 13

Before: Wolves (H) – Sat, Sept 10, 3pm

After: Chelsea (A) – Sun, Sept 18, 4.30pm

Matchday 3: Rangers (H) – October 4

Before: Brighton (H) – Sat, Oct 1, 3pm

After: Arsenal (A) – Sun, Oct 9, 4.30pm

Matchday 4: Rangers (A) – October 12

Before: Arsenal (A) – Sun, Oct 9, 4.30pm

After: Man City (H) – Sun, Oct 16, 4.30pm

Matchday 5: Ajax (A) – October 26

Before: Nottingham Forest (A) – Sat, Oct 22, 12.30pm

After: Leeds (H) – Sun, Oct 30, 2pm

Matchday 6: Napoli (H) – November 1

Before: Leeds (H) – Sun, Oct 30, 2pm

After: Tottenham (H) – TBC

From the dates confirmed to date, only one Champions League game is followed by a league match on a Saturday, with the rest falling on a Sunday.

At first glance, that would appeal to Klopp, but the condensed schedule, thanks to the World Cup, ensures European matches are played over eight weeks rather than the usual 12.

The schedule is jam-packed, with Liverpool’s next 18 games in the league and Champions League to be played out in the space of 10 weeks – inclusive of the September international break.