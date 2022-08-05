We are now just days away from the start of the 2022/23 Premier League season, meaning the soon-to-be-proved-foolish This Is Anfield predictions are upon us!

The action gets underway on Friday night when Crystal Palace entertain Arsenal, before Liverpool begin their campaign with a trip to Fulham on Saturday lunchtime.

It promises to be another fascinating season in the top flight, as clubs battle it out for titles, top-four finishes and to avoid relegation.

Here’s how This Is Anfield’s writers are predicting the league campaign to pan out…

Matt Ladson

Top four:

1. Liverpool

2. Man City

3. Spurs

4. Arsenal

Relegated: Everton, Leeds, Bournemouth

First manager to be sacked: Brendan Rodgers. No signings and he’s been found out.

Surprise team: Nottingham Forest

Best new signing: Sterling’s a great signing for Chelsea, and think Jesus will do very well at Arsenal.

Golden Boot: Mo Salah. Refreshed and settled.

@mattladson

Jack Lusby

Top four:

1. Liverpool

2. Man City

3. Spurs

4. Chelsea

Relegated: Everton, Leeds, Fulham

First manager to be sacked: Thomas Tuchel

Surprise team: Nottingham Forest

Best new signing: Relatively speaking, I can see Neco Williams being huge for Forest!

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

@LusbyJack

Joanna Durkan

Top four:

1. Liverpool

2. Man City

3. Chelsea

4. Spurs

Relegated: Everton, Fulham, Bournemouth

First manager to be sacked: Ralph Hasenhuttl

Surprise team: Nottingham Forest

Best new signing: Ivan Perisic. He’s a free transfer, after all.

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

@JoannaDurkan_

Jack Sear

Top four:

1. Liverpool

2. Man City

3. Spurs

4. Chelsea

Relegated: Leeds, Fulham, Bournemouth

First manager to be sacked: Frank Lampard

Surprise team: Brentford

Best new signing: Erling Haaland

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

@JackSear

Henry Jackson

Top four:

1. Liverpool

2. Man City

3. Spurs

4. Chelsea

Relegated: Bournemouth, Fulham, Brentford

First manager to be sacked: Hope it’s Lampard, reckon it will be Hasenhuttl, but don’t rule out a shock Tuchel sacking! Chelsea are odd.

Surprise team: Nottingham Forest

Best new signing: Gabriel Jesus

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

@HenryJackson87

Karl Matchett

Top four:

1. Liverpool

2. Man City

3. Spurs

4. Chelsea

Relegated: Southampton, Fulham, Bournemouth

First manager to be sacked: Scott Parker

Surprise team: Crystal Palace

Best new signing: Boubacar Kamara, Cheick Doucoure or Raheem Sterling.

Luis Sinisterra and Erling Haaland a notch lower, just because they have to do amazing just to match expectations.

Golden Boot: Kane and Salah in another mildly frustrating sharesies.

@karlmatchett

James Nalton

Top four:

1. Man City

2. Liverpool

3. Arsenal

4. Spurs

Relegated: Brentford, Bournemouth, Fulham

First manager to be sacked: Scott Parker

Surprise team: Brighton

Best new signing: Gabriel Jesus

Golden Boot: Erling Haaland

@JDNalton

Sam Millne

Top four:

1. Liverpool

2. Man City

3. Spurs

4. Chelsea

Relegated: Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Southampton

First manager to be sacked: Steve Cooper

Surprise team: Leicester

Best new signing: Erling Haaland

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

@sam_millne

Jeff Goulding

Top four:

1. Man City

2. Liverpool

3. Chelsea

4. Man United

Relegated: Everton, Fulham, Leeds

First manager to be sacked: Lampard. Under pressure by Christmas, gone with them in a relegation struggle.

Surprise team: Think Forest will do well.

Best new signing: Haaland. As much as I hate to say it, he’s a phenomenal player.

Golden Boot: It’s toss-up between Salah and Haaland.

Although Salah will have a great season, I’ll go with Haaland.

@ShanklysBoys1

Steven Scragg

Top four:

1. Liverpool

2. Man City

3. Spurs

4. Chelsea

Relegated: Fulham, Brentford, Leeds

First manager to be sacked: Jesse Marsch

Surprise team: Nottingham Forest

Best new signing: Darwin Nunez

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

@Scraggy_74

Dan Clubbe

Top four:

1. Liverpool

2. City

3. Spurs

4. Chelsea

Relegated: Brentford, Fulham, Bournemouth

First manager to be sacked: Lampard

Surprise team: Leeds

Best new signing: Darwin Nunez

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

@dan_clubbe