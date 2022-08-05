Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Predicting the 2022/23 Premier League: Top 4, signings, surprise team & more

Henry Jackson

Henry Jackson

  • @HenryJackson87

We are now just days away from the start of the 2022/23 Premier League season, meaning the soon-to-be-proved-foolish This Is Anfield predictions are upon us!

The action gets underway on Friday night when Crystal Palace entertain Arsenal, before Liverpool begin their campaign with a trip to Fulham on Saturday lunchtime.

It promises to be another fascinating season in the top flight, as clubs battle it out for titles, top-four finishes and to avoid relegation.

Here’s how This Is Anfield’s writers are predicting the league campaign to pan out…

 

Matt Ladson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Leicester City's manager Brendan Rodgers during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Top four:

1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Spurs
4. Arsenal

Relegated: Everton, Leeds, Bournemouth

First manager to be sacked: Brendan Rodgers. No signings and he’s been found out.

Surprise team: Nottingham Forest

Best new signing: Sterling’s a great signing for Chelsea, and think Jesus will do very well at Arsenal.

Golden Boot: Mo Salah. Refreshed and settled.

@mattladson

 

Jack Lusby

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, December 7, 2021: Liverpool's Neco Williams applauds the supporters after the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 6 game between AC Milan and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Top four:

1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Spurs
4. Chelsea

Relegated: Everton, Leeds, Fulham

First manager to be sacked: Thomas Tuchel

Surprise team: Nottingham Forest

Best new signing: Relatively speaking, I can see Neco Williams being huge for Forest!

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

@LusbyJack

 

Joanna Durkan

MUNICH, GERMANY - Friday, August 7, 2020: Ivan Perisic during a Bayern Munich training session at the Saebener Strasse training ground ahead of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match against Chelsea FC. (Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern Munich)

Top four:

1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Chelsea
4. Spurs

Relegated: Everton, Fulham, Bournemouth

First manager to be sacked: Ralph Hasenhuttl

Surprise team: Nottingham Forest

Best new signing: Ivan Perisic. He’s a free transfer, after all.

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

@JoannaDurkan_

 

Jack Sear

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 13, 2022: Everton's manager Frank Lampard during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Goodison Park. Wolverhampton Wanderers won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Top four:

1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Spurs
4. Chelsea

Relegated: Leeds, Fulham, Bournemouth

First manager to be sacked: Frank Lampard

Surprise team: Brentford

Best new signing: Erling Haaland

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

@JackSear

 

Henry Jackson

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with the trophy after the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Top four:

1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Spurs
4. Chelsea

Relegated: Bournemouth, Fulham, Brentford

First manager to be sacked: Hope it’s Lampard, reckon it will be Hasenhuttl, but don’t rule out a shock Tuchel sacking! Chelsea are odd.

Surprise team: Nottingham Forest

Best new signing: Gabriel Jesus

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

@HenryJackson87

 

Karl Matchett

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 19, 2021: Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Top four:

1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Spurs
4. Chelsea

Relegated: Southampton, Fulham, Bournemouth

First manager to be sacked: Scott Parker

Surprise team: Crystal Palace

Best new signing: Boubacar Kamara, Cheick Doucoure or Raheem Sterling.

Luis Sinisterra and Erling Haaland a notch lower, just because they have to do amazing just to match expectations.

Golden Boot: Kane and Salah in another mildly frustrating sharesies.

@karlmatchett

 

James Nalton

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Top four:

1. Man City
2. Liverpool
3. Arsenal
4. Spurs

Relegated: Brentford, Bournemouth, Fulham

First manager to be sacked: Scott Parker

Surprise team: Brighton

Best new signing: Gabriel Jesus

Golden Boot: Erling Haaland

@JDNalton

 

Sam Millne

STOKE-ON-TRENT, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 25, 2020: Swansea City's manager Steve Cooper applauds the supporters after the Football League Championship match between Stoke City FC and Swansea City FC at the Britannia Stadium. Swansea City lost 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Top four:

1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Spurs
4. Chelsea

Relegated: Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Southampton

First manager to be sacked: Steve Cooper

Surprise team: Leicester

Best new signing: Erling Haaland

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

@sam_millne

 

Jeff Goulding

Erling Haaland joins Manchester City on five-year deal. (Handout photo from Manchester City FC)

Top four:

1. Man City
2. Liverpool
3. Chelsea
4. Man United

Relegated: Everton, Fulham, Leeds

First manager to be sacked: Lampard. Under pressure by Christmas, gone with them in a relegation struggle.

Surprise team: Think Forest will do well.

Best new signing: Haaland. As much as I hate to say it, he’s a phenomenal player.

Golden Boot: It’s toss-up between Salah and Haaland.

Although Salah will have a great season, I’ll go with Haaland.

@ShanklysBoys1

 

Steven Scragg

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (R) celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Top four:

1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Spurs
4. Chelsea

Relegated: Fulham, Brentford, Leeds

First manager to be sacked: Jesse Marsch

Surprise team: Nottingham Forest

Best new signing: Darwin Nunez

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

@Scraggy_74

 

Dan Clubbe

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (L) celebrates with team-mate Mohamed Salah (R) after scoring the second goal during a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Top four:

1. Liverpool
2. City
3. Spurs
4. Chelsea

Relegated: Brentford, Fulham, Bournemouth

First manager to be sacked: Lampard

Surprise team: Leeds

Best new signing: Darwin Nunez

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

@dan_clubbe

