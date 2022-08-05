We are now just days away from the start of the 2022/23 Premier League season, meaning the soon-to-be-proved-foolish This Is Anfield predictions are upon us!
The action gets underway on Friday night when Crystal Palace entertain Arsenal, before Liverpool begin their campaign with a trip to Fulham on Saturday lunchtime.
It promises to be another fascinating season in the top flight, as clubs battle it out for titles, top-four finishes and to avoid relegation.
Here’s how This Is Anfield’s writers are predicting the league campaign to pan out…
Matt Ladson
Top four:
1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Spurs
4. Arsenal
Relegated: Everton, Leeds, Bournemouth
First manager to be sacked: Brendan Rodgers. No signings and he’s been found out.
Surprise team: Nottingham Forest
Best new signing: Sterling’s a great signing for Chelsea, and think Jesus will do very well at Arsenal.
Golden Boot: Mo Salah. Refreshed and settled.
Jack Lusby
Top four:
1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Spurs
4. Chelsea
Relegated: Everton, Leeds, Fulham
First manager to be sacked: Thomas Tuchel
Surprise team: Nottingham Forest
Best new signing: Relatively speaking, I can see Neco Williams being huge for Forest!
Golden Boot: Mo Salah
Joanna Durkan
Top four:
1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Chelsea
4. Spurs
Relegated: Everton, Fulham, Bournemouth
First manager to be sacked: Ralph Hasenhuttl
Surprise team: Nottingham Forest
Best new signing: Ivan Perisic. He’s a free transfer, after all.
Golden Boot: Mo Salah
Jack Sear
Top four:
1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Spurs
4. Chelsea
Relegated: Leeds, Fulham, Bournemouth
First manager to be sacked: Frank Lampard
Surprise team: Brentford
Best new signing: Erling Haaland
Golden Boot: Mo Salah
Henry Jackson
Top four:
1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Spurs
4. Chelsea
Relegated: Bournemouth, Fulham, Brentford
First manager to be sacked: Hope it’s Lampard, reckon it will be Hasenhuttl, but don’t rule out a shock Tuchel sacking! Chelsea are odd.
Surprise team: Nottingham Forest
Best new signing: Gabriel Jesus
Golden Boot: Mo Salah
Karl Matchett
Top four:
1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Spurs
4. Chelsea
Relegated: Southampton, Fulham, Bournemouth
First manager to be sacked: Scott Parker
Surprise team: Crystal Palace
Best new signing: Boubacar Kamara, Cheick Doucoure or Raheem Sterling.
Luis Sinisterra and Erling Haaland a notch lower, just because they have to do amazing just to match expectations.
Golden Boot: Kane and Salah in another mildly frustrating sharesies.
James Nalton
Top four:
1. Man City
2. Liverpool
3. Arsenal
4. Spurs
Relegated: Brentford, Bournemouth, Fulham
First manager to be sacked: Scott Parker
Surprise team: Brighton
Best new signing: Gabriel Jesus
Golden Boot: Erling Haaland
Sam Millne
Top four:
1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Spurs
4. Chelsea
Relegated: Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Southampton
First manager to be sacked: Steve Cooper
Surprise team: Leicester
Best new signing: Erling Haaland
Golden Boot: Mo Salah
Jeff Goulding
Top four:
1. Man City
2. Liverpool
3. Chelsea
4. Man United
Relegated: Everton, Fulham, Leeds
First manager to be sacked: Lampard. Under pressure by Christmas, gone with them in a relegation struggle.
Surprise team: Think Forest will do well.
Best new signing: Haaland. As much as I hate to say it, he’s a phenomenal player.
Golden Boot: It’s toss-up between Salah and Haaland.
Although Salah will have a great season, I’ll go with Haaland.
Steven Scragg
Top four:
1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Spurs
4. Chelsea
Relegated: Fulham, Brentford, Leeds
First manager to be sacked: Jesse Marsch
Surprise team: Nottingham Forest
Best new signing: Darwin Nunez
Golden Boot: Mo Salah
Dan Clubbe
Top four:
1. Liverpool
2. City
3. Spurs
4. Chelsea
Relegated: Brentford, Fulham, Bournemouth
First manager to be sacked: Lampard
Surprise team: Leeds
Best new signing: Darwin Nunez
Golden Boot: Mo Salah
