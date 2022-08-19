This season marks 30 years of the Premier League as we know it, so can you name the 30 players to make the most appearances for Liverpool in the top flight?

Established in 1992, the Premier League has changed the landscape of English football.

In the 30 years since, only six clubs have competed in every campaign, with Liverpool joined by Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton.

It is no surprise, then, that a total of 55 players have hit the century mark in terms of appearances for the Reds in the Premier League, while James Milner has become the 16th to play 200 or more times.

To mark the 30th anniversary of the Premier League, we’re asking you to name the 30 players to feature in the most games for Liverpool in the current English top flight.

We’ve already given you one above, but can you remember the rest?

You have 4 minutes to list all 30 – good luck!

