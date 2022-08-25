Liverpool’s Champions League group stage opponents have been revealed after the draw was held in Istanbul, while there’s also an update on the Reds’ current injury situation.

“Book the hotel,” were Jurgen Klopp‘s words shortly after Liverpool were beaten by Real Madrid in last season’s Champions League final.

After today’s group stage draw, supporters really can start to plan their European away days this season.

The Reds have been drawn against Ajax, Napoli and Rangers in Group A, making for trips to the Netherlands, Italy and Scotland for fans.

Klopp’s side have met both Ajax and Napoli in the group stages in recent years but this will be the first time that Rangers have come against the Reds in a competitive setting.

The fact this season’s final will be held in Istanbul makes it all the more nostalgic!

Liverpool’s first European match of the campaign will take place on September 6/7, with all six group games to be played within eight weeks, as a result of this year’s winter World Cup.

The fixtures will be announced in due course, This Is Anfield will keep you updated!

Injury update from the AXA

Liverpool‘s latest training session saw 23 players involved in the preparations to take on Bournemouth this Saturday, but 11 members of the first team squad still remain absent.

Klopp is still being urged to add another midfielder to his ranks before the close of the transfer window, with Liverpool fans baffled as to why the club are seemingly being priced out of moves for their top targets.

Darwin Nunez‘s £85 million move to Anfield leads the way as the most expensive signing of the summer, with Premier League clubs already breaking their spending record for a summer transfer window.

Latest Liverpool FC news

With one week to go until deadline day, This Is Anfield has picked out six players that could still leave Liverpool before the close of the transfer window.

Having signed a new long-term contract over the summer, Mohamed Salah is at Liverpool to stay, and Luis Diaz says he’s looking to learn a lot from the Egyptian in the coming years.

Liverpool are back in the Women’s Super League after a two-year absence, and manager Matt Beard has told This Is Anfield he’s ready to welcome an influx of new fans as the Reds aim to consolidate their top-flight place.

Latest Transfer Talk

Man United are “confident” of reaching an agreement to sign Antony before the end of the transfer window, with Ajax setting a price of €100 million, according to the Athletic.

According to Sky Sports, Erik ten Hag’s side are also closing in on the signing of Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, after Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp rejected them.

The same source also reports that Alexander Isak has completed a medical at Newcastle ahead of his £60 million move from Real Sociedad. Will be interesting to see how he gets on in the Premier League!

