The milestones and records Liverpool could break in 2022/23

Liverpool and its players are set for another memorable season, one that will hopefully see records topple, milestones achieved and silverware held aloft.

While last season ended on a heartbreaking note with two narrow misses in succession, it takes little away from what was a remarkable campaign with a domestic cup double.

It is a clean slate for Jurgen Klopp‘s side now, though, and there is to be plenty of fire in their bellies to deliver more success for the club.

There is plenty to be excited about in what is an unprecedented season with the World Cup to force a break midway through the campaign.

It is going to be one hell of a ride and here are some of the records and milestones that could be achieved throughout 2022/23.

Milner the veteran

James Milner heads into the season at the age of 36, opening the door to set a record that may not be beaten for some time.

On the final day of the season, Milner could become Liverpool’s oldest player to feature in a game, taking over the mantle from Gary McAllister.

The trip to Southampton will come when Milner is 37 years, four months and 24 days old, just eight days older than McAllister was in his final game for the Reds in 2001, aged 37 years, four months and 16 days.

A goal that day will also make him Liverpool’s oldest Premier League goalscorer.

We’re not done there, though, as Milner’s longevity in the game means he needs just 22 league appearances to move into the Premier League‘s top three appearance makers, moving ahead of Frank Lampard.

No stopping Salah

Liverpool’s No. 11 knows nothing but rewriting the record books and this campaign is set for another one littered with memorable moments.

The opening day presents the first shot at extending his current record, as a goal against Fulham will see him become the first player to score in six opening days in a row.

Salah has previously scored against Watford (2017/18), West Ham (2018/19), Norwich (2019/20, 2021/22) and Leeds (2020/21) on opening day.

And the Egyptian needs 30 goals to displace Steven Gerrard and become the club’s fifth top scorer. That is certainly within his reach.

Time for 18?

The Reds have flirted with breaking this club record for some time, but they need 18 different goalscorers in the league to surpass the 17 set in the title-winning season.

Potential Milestone Appearances

500: Jordan Henderson (currently 450 for LFC)

350: Roberto Firmino (328)

300: James Milner (290), Mo Salah (255)

250: Trent Alexander-Arnold (227), Andy Robertson (225)

200: Alisson (184), Virgil van Dijk (182), Fabinho (171), Joel Matip (167)

150: Joe Gomez (142), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (133), Naby Keita (117)

100: Diogo Jota (85), Curtis Jones (75), Thiago (70)

50: Kostas Tsimikas (33), Ibrahima Konate (29), Luis Diaz (27)

800 under Klopp

We’ve not been short of goals to celebrate under the boss and we are to see No. 800 sooner rather than later with the Reds having scored 793 since the German arrived.

Only Tom Watson, Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley have seen their Liverpool sides score more.

How may they assist you?

Andy Robertson (49) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (45) have set the standards for full-backs in the assist department and will soon move up the all-time Premier League list.

As defenders, they will soon take up two of the top three spots as Robertson and Alexander-Arnold need just four and nine assists respectively to topple Everton‘s Leighton Baines tally of 53.

They will then both be chasing down Ashley Young (71) for the title of providing the most Premier League assists as a defender.

On the search for 1st goal

Fabio Carvalho, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Calvin Ramsay

Salah to match Rush with 20+?

Incredibly, Salah can match Ian Rush’s record of scoring 20+ goals in all competitions for six successive seasons.

The former No. 9 set his record between 1981/82 and 1986/87 and that the Egyptian can equal the feat is extraordinary.

Premier League Milestones

600 appearances: Milner (currently 588)

150 goals: Salah (120)

50 assists: Robertson (49), Salah (47), Firmino (46), Alexander-Arnold (45)

Top 10 for Bobby

Roberto Firmino currently has 231 appearances to his name in the Premier League for Liverpool and only four more games will see him move into the club’s top ten.

Currently, John Arne Riise sits in tenth spot in the Reds’ all-time Premier League appearance list, with 234 games.

But if Firmino can rack up 17 league outings this season he will push himself above former teammate and national compatriot Lucas Leiva in seventh.

Klopp’s European dominance

Klopp has managed Liverpool 73 times in European competitions and needs to oversee 13 more to see him take the title of having managed the most European games for the club.

Rafa Benitez (85) currently holds that honour and for Klopp to topple the Spaniard this season the Reds need another run to the Champions League final. You wouldn’t bet against them!

The quadruple?!

At the start of last season, you would have said it was impossible just as Klopp liked to readily remind us, but the Reds showed the opportunity is there to get it done.

It will not be easy but after coming so close, why not go for it again?

League dominance

A push for league title No. 20 opens the door for an abundance of records to be broken.

That includes most points in a season (currently 100), most home wins (18), most home points (55), most away points (50), most wins (32) and the most goals (106).