Liverpool will be looking to secure their first Premier League win of the season when they return to Anfield to face Crystal Palace on Monday.

Nine days on from an underwhelming opening day draw against Fulham, the Reds will aim to get their campaign up and running in front of a packed Anfield crowd.

This is the first of two consecutive Monday night fixtures for Liverpool, with their following league fixture against Man United taking place at the same time next week.

There may well be a first Premier League start for Darwin Nunez against the Eagles, after his impressive cameos off the bench against Man City and Fulham.

It’s good to be back home again. Up the Reds!

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Tuesday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace is being shown live on NBC Universo and USA Network in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Palace and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ first home league game of the season on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Csport.tv, ESPN Argentina, Star+, Optus Sport, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Star Sports Select HD1, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Paramount+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN Brazil, Astro Go, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, fuboTV Canada, ESPN Chile, Migu, PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi, Sky Sport NOW, Arena Sport 1 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go, Skylink, Canal+ Sport, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX, Viaplay Estonia, V Sport 2 Finland, V Sport Premium, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Free, WOW, Nova Sports Premier League, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now E, Now Player, Arena4, SiminnSport, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Vidio, Sport 1, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, SuperSport Kosova 2, ArtMotion, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, iQiyi, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Skynet Sports 6, Viaplay Netherlands, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Viaplay Norway, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Prima Sport 1, Digi Online, Digi Sport 1 Romania, Arena Sport 1P, StarHub TV+, Skylink, Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN Spain, Viaplay Sweden, ELTA Sports 1, beIN Sports 3 Turkey, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, K+ SPORT 1, VieON

