After an impressive pre-season and another contract extension, Harvey Elliott looks set for a big campaign for Liverpool, and Fabinho has explained why he feels the 19-year-old is “so important” for the Reds.

With three midfielders sidelined through injury, Elliott was handed his first league start of the season in Liverpool’s draw with Crystal Palace on Monday.

In what was another frustrating result, Elliott emerged as one of the team’s few bright sparks on the night, with many calling for Jurgen Klopp to hand him an extended run in the team.

Fabinho, who started alongside Elliott in midfield, was impressed with the youngster’s performance and believes Liverpool “need” a player with his skillset.

The Brazilian highlights the attacking capability of the England under-21 international as well as his link play with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah on the right-side of the pitch.

“I think Harv played really well in the last game,” Fabinho told LFCTV.

“Harvey is a little bit more offensive so it’s important to have a player like this with Harvey’s quality.

“We know that he will be between the lines, he can link up on that right side with Trent and Mo so it is really important for us that he is in good shape, that he is confident.

“He almost scored in the last game, he was important in the offensive actions but he is someone who works really hard so he will help in the defensive part as well.

“So we are happy for him and hopefully he will get better because we need a player like this.”

The Brazil midfielder was speaking ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Man United at Old Trafford on Monday, a game which he’s hoping will see the Reds secure their first league victory of the season.

United, though, have had an even worse start, having lost their first two matches under new manager Erik ten Hag, the last of which was a 4-0 defeat to Brentford.

Fabinho, though, remains wary of the threat United still possess.

“It’s not good for a club like Man United to lose the first two games in the Premier League and I think with the way they lost, they will want to show a reaction in front of their fans,” he continued.

“But we want to win this game as well so there will be two teams who want to win and need to win, so I’m sure it will be a really good game.”