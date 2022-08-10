Liverpool may have been on the cusp of winning the quadruple last season, but they are again being tipped to finish second-best to Man City in 2022/23.

The Reds got their Premier League season underway with a sloppy 2-2 draw at newly-promoted Fulham on Saturday, dropping two valuable points from the off.

Despite this poor result, it again looks set to be a tussle between Jurgen Klopp‘s men and City in 2022/23, although some of their rivals have improved (not Man United!).

Here’s where pundits and journalists think Liverpool will finish this season.

Reds legend and Sky Sports man Jamie Carragher went for his former club over City, due to the influence of Virgil van Dijk:

“Liverpool because of Virgil van Dijk. Every time he’s been fit and at his best Liverpool have got mid-90 points. “Last season he was coming back from that cruciate injury. From Christmas onwards when he was back to his best, Liverpool looked a completely different team. “If Liverpool get him at his best from the get go, they’ve got a great chance.”

Meanwhile, Carragher’s on-screen colleagues, Gary Neville, Micah Richards and Roy Keane all went for Pep Guardiola’s men retaining their title.

The Guardian have the Reds down as runners-up behind Man City, with Andy Hunter dissecting their chances and focusing on attacking options:

“With the Mane-Roberto Firmino-Salah era over, and given the attributes of the Colombian Diaz plus Fabio Carvalho, Klopp has suggested there could be more versatility to Liverpool’s attack than the 4-3-3 system that has served him so well. “In Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, he has two other young assets ready to make the next step. “But there is a significant responsibility on Nunez. How the 23-year-old adapts to his first season at Anfield and in the Premier League – especially in comparison to Erling Haaland at City – could be a key factor in the destiny of the title.”

BBC Sport‘s Phil McNulty – an Everton fan, let’s not forget! – is another who thinks City will prevail again, tipping Liverpool for second place:

“Expect them to fight on all fronts again this term and challenge City all the way, securing at least one trophy. “Sadio Mane is a very obvious loss but striker Darwin Nunez comes from Benfica with a huge reputation and has already shown what he will offer. “Watch out for Fabio Carvalho making an impact – a serious talent at Fulham last season.”

FourFourTwo think Liverpool will again have to settle for being the bridesmaid to City’s bride:

“It’s now all change on the frontline for Klopp & Co – but this may well be yet another case of hard luck losers.”

Speaking to the Mirror, Man United legend Rio Ferdinand was yet another who backed Klopp’s men as runners-up:

“I think City will be the team to beat again. “They’ve strengthened again, they’ve got Haaland in and Kalvin Phillips. They’ve lost [Raheem] Sterling, yes, but they’ve got a deep squad still and players that can play multiple positions. And they’ve got the experience of winning. “Liverpool will push them hard again. […] “I think it [the top six in order] will go Man City, Liverpool, Spurs, Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal.”

Interestingly, OptaJoe claimed that Liverpool were favourites for the title, with their predictor giving the Reds almost a 50 percent chance of glory:

There is no doubt that the majority believe it will be City who prevail, however, with the Daily Mail another backing Klopp’s team to finish in second:

“Any shortcomings are miniscule in this slick and well-practised side, who combine incredible technical quality with an unbreakable resolve. “Liverpool’s summer has been a positive and forward-looking one and, ultimately, there’s no question they are the best equipped to take the title fight to City again.”

Over at the Mirror, Liverpool-based journalist David Maddock was one of six who thinks Liverpool will be champions, along with Colin Millar, Matt Maltby, Mark Jones, Darren Lewis, David McDonnell and Simon Bird.

Maddock went into depth to justify his reasoning behind his prediction:

“Liverpool now have a clinical goalscorer in Darwin Nunez, and surely he would have made a difference in the final, when they spurned 24 chances. “Likewise, City have the goalscoring recognised centre forward they needed in those two semis where they dominated, in Erling Haaland. “It probably won’t bring more points or even goals – they both had plenty last season – but it may provide the edge in the tightest games at the highest level, which is the margins both are looking for. “Look out for a tight title contest, with maybe Liverpool getting the luck this time around.”

A total of 22 BBC Sport pundits were asked to give their predictions, with nine of them claiming Liverpool will go all the way.

They include former Reds full-back Stephen Warnock, as well as Jermaine Beckford, who has come to his senses after scandalously tipping Klopp’s side to finish outside the top four last season.

Of the 22, only ex-England goalkeeper Rob Green has Liverpool finishing third – none believe they will be any worse than that.