Liverpool held their final session at the AXA Training Centre before the trip to Napoli in the Champions League, with a 22-man squad pictured in training.

The Reds fly to Naples on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of their Group A opener, but before then, Jurgen Klopp and his staff oversaw open training on Merseyside.

It saw 19 outfield players and three goalkeepers put through their paces, including the returning Thiago, who is now back to full fitness following a hamstring problem.

Absent, however, were the trio of Jordan Henderson, Fabio Carvalho and Curtis Jones, along with Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay due to long-term injuries.

The continued issues within Klopp’s squad saw Stefan Bajcetic, Isaac Mabaya, Melkamu Frauendorf and Fabian Mrozek called into first-team training.

Whether they are involved at Napoli remains to be seen, though there is a strong chance Bajcetic makes the matchday squad as one of the 24-man group registered for the Champions League.

Klopp faces a number of big calls over his starting lineup at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, with decisions to be made in defence, midfield and attack.

Joel Matip is back fit, but there is a convincing argument for Joe Gomez to keep his place alongside Virgil van Dijk at centre-back.

Thiago could be handed an immediate starting spot following injuries to Henderson and Carvalho, while loan signing Arthur is in contention for a full debut.

Darwin Nunez was all smiles as he continued his integration, though whether the Uruguayan starts is up for debate, with Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota both options up front.

It was a positive session all round, with recent struggles for form clearly not impacting morale within Klopp’s squad as they prepare for the return to European action.

The manager is due to hold his pre-match press conference upon arrival in Naples at 7pm (BST), and will be joined by a member of the first team.

Liverpool squad in training on Tuesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Mabaya

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Arthur, Elliott, Milner, Bajcetic

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Firmino, Jota, Frauendorf