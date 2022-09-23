Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has openly admitted he’d like to finish his career with the Reds, but has now revealed a “dream” alternative if that’s not possible.

The Scotsman has been a revelation since joining the club for a mere £8 million in 2017, playing a key role in all of the club’s success under Jurgen Klopp.

Having won seven trophies in his five years at the club, including the Champions League and the Premier League, Robertson has gone on record as saying he’d ideally like to stay with the Reds for the rest of his career.

It was a long road to the top for the Glasgow-born defender, who was released by Celtic before his 15th birthday, before eventually making a name for himself with Dundee United.

Celtic remains a club close to his heart, and the Scotland captain admits he would consider returning to his boyhood club if he was unable to see out his playing career on Merseyside.

“Every time I watch Celtic, I consider it,” Robertson told BT’s Currie Club podcast when asked if he’d ever consider returning to Parkhead.

“When you watch them and see a packed Celtic Park, as a fan you always have that dream, that’s a fact, but you have to weigh up whether it’s realistic or not.

“I’ve always been open and said, ideally, I want to finish my career here at Liverpool. If I can stay at the top of my game, at the top of the tree my whole career, that’s the route I want to go down.

“But also, when I look at Celtic and when I was growing up, I was thinking I wanted to give them my best years.

“Now I don’t want to go as a 34 or 35-year-old old guy that my uncles start hating on me because I can’t move any more! Time will tell. I’m very much a person who lives in the moment.

“I don’t look too far ahead and I don’t often look back. There will be a time for that.”

Robertson is currently sidelined with a knee injury sustained in the Reds’ Champions League defeat to Napoli earlier this month.

The flying full-back has been outstanding since his arrival from Hull City, and if he retains his high levels in the coming years, it would be no real surprise to see him stay at Liverpool for most, if not all, of the remainder of his career.

However, if that’s not the case, who could begrudge him the chance to return to Glasgow?