Liverpool were relatively busy in the summer transfer window, with four signings and some high-profile departures, and there were plenty of other familiar faces on the move ahead of the 2022/23 season.

A number of players who once graced the famous red shirt have left the clubs they were at last season.

Some are doing better than others. Raheem Sterling has made the decision to leave Man City for Chelsea in his peak years, commanding a fee of around £47.5 million.

But there are a number of players who have struggled to settle since leaving Liverpool, or perhaps haven’t lived up to expectations with other clubs. File the likes of Lazar Markovic and Mario Balotelli under that category.

Others are approaching the end of their careers or, like Martin Skrtel, have made the decision to hang up their boots.

So which former Liverpool players have moved on with their careers this summer? Here, we pick out 28.

Martin Skrtel – Retired

Daniel Sturridge – Free agent

Happy birthday to me in year 33 ?

Much love to everyone for all the birthday wishes ?? pic.twitter.com/7LSt0vp6kW — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) September 1, 2022

Former Reds striker Daniel Sturridge turned 33 this week and remains without a club after leaving Perth Glory in June.

He made just one start for the A-League outfit, in an eight-month spell that was disrupted by Covid complications and fitness struggles.

Day 1 in Eindhoven ?#TheKiJanaWay — PSV (@PSV) June 23, 2022

Hoever, who was once seen as a hugely promising Liverpool prospect after joining from Ajax’s academy, has returned to his homeland with PSV after Wolves made the decision to loan him out.

Now 20, the versatile defender was criticised by Wolves boss Bruno Lage for a poor work ethic last season.

Joao Carlos Teixeira – Umm Salal

Jordan Rossiter – Bristol Rovers

Lucas Leiva – Gremio

Taiwo Awoniyi – Nottingham Forest

Luis Suarez – Nacional (free agent)

Dan Atherton – TNS

Dean Bouzanis – Reading

Joe Allen – Swansea

Bobby Adekanye – Go Ahead Eagles

Raheem Sterling – Chelsea

Shamal George – Livingston

Ozan Kabak – Hoffenheim

Fully deserved ? Together with @PreZeroINT we present you our Player of the Month ?? @ozankabak4 Congrats, Ozan ? pic.twitter.com/Mt6VGhvZfS — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) August 31, 2022

Kabak, who famously joined Liverpool amid their defensively injury crisis in January 2021, struggled to impress while on loan with a poor Norwich team last season, but looks to have found a home in Hoffenheim.

The Turkish centre-back was named as the Bundesliga side’s Player of the Month for August, after joining from Schalke in July.

Lee Peltier – Rotherham

Bobby Duncan – Real Balompedica

Gini Wijnaldum – Roma (loan)

Christian Benteke – DC United

Conor Coady – Everton (loan)

One of the more eye-catching moves on this list! Scouser Coady came through Liverpool’s academy, making two appearances for the Reds’ first team in the 2012-13 season.

After seven years with Wolves, where he became club captain and worked his way into the England squad, Coady made a slightly controversial move to Everton earlier this summer.

“A lot of my family are Blues. My uncle, who came to every Wolves game, is a massive Blue. So for him it’s a proud moment,” he said after joining Frank Lampard’s side.

If you say so, Conor!

Rafael Camacho – Aris (loan)

Ryan Babel – Eyupspor

Lazar Markovic – Gaziantep

After loan spells with Fenerbahce, Sporting CP, Hull and Anderlecht during his time at Liverpool, Markovic is now onto his third club since his Anfield departure.

He made just one appearance for Fulham in 2019, before returning to boyhood club Partizan Belgrade for three seasons, and has now signed with Turkish Super Lig side Gaziantep.

Martin Kelly – West Brom

Mario Balotelli – FC Sion

Ryan McLaughlin – Free agent

Quite the list, right? Good luck to all of these former Reds in their next chapters!