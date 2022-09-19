Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
How to watch Liverpool’s internationals on TV in September

Liverpool have a total of 11 regular senior players on international duty this month, with friendlies and Nations League games the priority for this break.

The Reds’ international break started earlier than expected after the postponement of the trip to Chelsea, making the win over Ajax their last match for 17 days.

The next fortnight will come as a mix of a welcome break for some, while others continue to be asked for more minutes in what is the only international break this side of the World Cup.

Injuries to senior players have made this list smaller than usual, but here’s how you can watch Liverpool’s internationals this month.

 

Fixtures & TV info

Trent Alexander-Arnold (England)

– Italy (A), Nations League – Friday, Sept 23, 7.45pm – Channel 4
– Germany (H), Nations League – Monday, Sept 26, 7.45pm – Channel 4

Alisson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino (Brazil)

– Ghana (H), Friendly – Friday, Sept 23, 7.30pm – Not on UK TV
– Tunisia (H), Friendly – Tuesday, Sept 27, 7.30pm – Not on UK TV

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

– Poland (A), Nations League – Thursday, Sept 22, 7.45pm – BoxNation
– Belgium (H), Nations League – Sunday, Sept 25, 7.45pm – Premier Sports 2

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

– Niger (H), Friendly – Friday, Sept 23, Midnight – Not on UK TV
– Liberia (H), Friendly – Tuesday, Sept 27, Midnight – Not on UK TV

Darwin Nunez (Uruguay)

– Iran (A), Friendly – Friday, Sept 23, 5pm – Not on UK TV
– Canada (A), Friendly – Tuesday, Sept 27, 5pm – Not on UK TV

Kostas Tsimikas (Greece)

– Cyprus (A), Nations League – Saturday, Sept 24, 7.45pm – Not on UK TV
– Northern Ireland (H), Nations League – Tuesday, Sept 27, 7.45pm – Premier Sports 2

Diogo Jota (Portugal)

– Czech Republic (A), Nations League – Saturday, Sept 24, 7.45pm – Premier Extra
– Spain (H), Nations League – Tuesday, Sept 27, 7.45pm – BoxNation

Luis Diaz (Colombia)

– Guatemala (H), Friendly – Sunday, Sept 25, 12.30am – Not on UK TV
– Mexico (A), Friendly – Wednesday, Sept 28, 3am – Not on UK TV

Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland)

– Kosovo (H), Nations League – Saturday, Sept 24, 5pm – Premier Sports 1
– Greece (A), Nations League – Tuesday, Sept 27, 7.45pm – Premier Sports 2

Harvey Elliott, Tyler Morton (England U21s)

– Italy (A), Friendly – Thursday, Sept 22, 1pm – Not on UK TV
– Germany (H), Friendly – Tuesday, Sept 27, 7.45pm – Not on UK TV

Harvey Davies, James Balagizi (England U20s)

– Chile (N), Friendly – Wednesday, Sept 21, 8pm – Not on UK TV
– Morocco (N), Friendly – Saturday, Sept 24, 6pm – Not on UK TV
– Australia (N), Friendly – Tuesday, Sept 27, 5pm – Not on UK TV

Lee Jones, Isaac Mabaya, Luke Chambers, Oakley Cannonier (England U19s)

– Montenegro (H), U19s Euro qualifier – Wednesday, Sept 21, 7pm – Not on UK TV
– Georiga (H), U19s Euro qualifier – Saturday, Sept 24, 3pm – Not on UK TV

Bobby Clark, Ranel Young (England U18s)

– Netherlands (N), Friendly – Wednesday, Sept 21, 5pm – Not on UK TV
– Faroe Islands (N), Friendly – Friday, Sept 23, 2.30pm – Not on UK TV
– Belgium (N), Friendly – Monday, Sept 26, 11.30am – Not on UK TV

Ben Doak (Scotland U21s)

– Northern Ireland (A), Friendly – Thursday, Sept 22, 2.30pm –
– Northern Ireland (H), Friendly – Sunday, Sept 25, 2pm –

Sepp van den Berg (Netherlands U21s)

– Belgium (A), Friendly – Friday, Sept 23, 4.30pm – Not on UK TV
– Romania (A), Friendly – Tuesday, Sept 27, 3pm – Not on UK TV

Owen Beck (Wales U21s)

– Austria (A), Friendly – Tuesday, Sept 27, 7.30pm – Not on UK TV

Fabian Mrozek (Poland U20s)

– Germany (A), Friendly – Friday, Sept 23, 5pm – Not on UK TV
– Portugal (H), Friendly – Tuesday, Sept 27, 2.15pm – Not on UK TV

Vitezslav Jaros (Czech Republic U21s)

– Iceland (A), U21s Euro qualifier – Friday, Sept 23, 5pm – Not on UK TV
– Iceland (H), U21s Euro qualifier – Tuesday, Sept 27, 5pm – Not on UK TV

Melkamu Frauendorf (Germany U19s)

– Armenia (H), U19s Euro qualifier – Wednesday, Sept 21, 11am – Not on UK TV
– Belarus (H), U19s Euro qualifier – Tuesday, Sept 27, 3pm – Not on UK TV

