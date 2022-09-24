Joe Gomez enjoyed a busy summer with a new contract and a number change and now he’s ready to “fight for my place” at Liverpool, where his best years are ahead of him.

Gomez has made five starts from his six appearances so far this season, with injuries to Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate opening the door for an early taste of the action.

That is nearly half of the starts he amassed during the entirety of last season (11) and comes off the back of a summer that saw his contract extended until 2027 and a swap from No. 12 to No. 2.

At 25, there is still plenty of football left for Gomez, who has endured a torrid run of injuries throughout his career, but he remains confident that the best is yet to come.

“I have been here quite a while now, but in the grand scheme of things, I still feel the best years are ahead of me,” Gomez told LFC Magazine.

“I think I have the platform here with the manager and the coaching staff around me and my teammates, to make sure the best years are ahead.

“Obviously it was a great year for the club last year and we are trying to build on that. this season started as a blank canvas and it’s nice for us to all just go again.

“The gaffer’s staying here and I think the platform is definitely here to keep improving.

“I’ve definitely got an understanding of how blessed I am to be at this club for over seven years. And yes, the parade was another reminder of why it felt like the wrong thing to do was to walk away.”

Gomez’s game time, or lack thereof, led to speculation over his future last season with Aston Villa one of the teams reported to have been interested in his signature.

But it is clear that the club have faith in Gomez which is reciprocated by the defender, who knows he will be handed opportunities during what is a relentless schedule before and after the World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp said after Gomez signed his contract that the 25-year-old has nothing to prove but there is plenty of fight to assume the role next to Virgil van Dijk at the back.

“It’s part of our responsibility to just stay ready and to apply ourselves every day, to try and play our part for the team,” Gomez continued.

“Obviously that’s what training is for, to try to get where you want to be from it and try to impress the gaffer.

“It’s going to be a season like no other with the World Cup in the middle so we have to be ready. It’s probably put more strain on the boys’ bodies so we just have to be ready to step in when we can.

“We know the Premier League is probably the best in the world and I think everyone is just keen to play in it.

“I want to fight for my place and be the best I can be. Essentially that is what this year is about for me.”