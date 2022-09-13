Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 13, 2022: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 2 game between Liverpool FC and AFC Ajax at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Ajax – Follow the Champions League tie here!

Liverpool are back, after an enforced break, with their first Champions League home game of the season. We’re live to bring you the latest as Ajax visit Anfield.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Artur Dias (POR).

Tonight’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne and in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Gomez, Phillips, Bajcetic, Milner, Arthur, Carvalho, Firmino, Nunez

Ajax: Pasveer; Rensch, Timber, Bassey, Blind; Alvarez, Berghuis, Taylor; Bergwijn, Tadic, Kudus

Subs: Stekelenburg, Gorter, Klaassen, Brobbey, Ocampos, Kaplan, Lucca, Sanchez, Grillitsch, Baas, Regeer, Magallan

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments