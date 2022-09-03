Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 3, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 241st Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans baffled by “worrying” misuse of Mo Salah as frustration grows

It was another day of frustration for Liverpool as points were dropped for the fourth time this season, but a big concern for fans is the misuse of Mohamed Salah after another game on the periphery.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were not without their chances in the 0-0 draw at Everton, with Jordan Pickford’s Man of the Match award showing as much.

Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Salah all had chances to find the net, but the latter played much of the match on the periphery, with Liverpool not finding a way to get the ball to his feet.

It has left fans baffled, not just on Saturday, but throughout the season so far, with the team not making consistent attempts to put him in the danger areas.

When he did have the ball late on against Everton he started to have an influence but by then it was too late, and Liverpool fans know something has to change.

Salah is key for this side and in a season of change in multiple departments across the pitch he can be the difference maker, but Liverpool must get him more involved.

Everything is a touch lethargic for the Reds and there are so many reasons you can point to for just that, and you sense everything is snowballing and creating frustration for players and fans alike.

There is no give in the schedule, though, to lament on a result for too long and this time is no different with a trip to Napoli on Wednesday. But one thing is for sure, the Reds have to improve. And fast.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments