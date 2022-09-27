Liverpool currently have eight first-team players sidelined through injury, with long-term absentee Ibrahima Konate among those expected back to earliest.

The Reds have found injuries a persistent issue throughout the campaign so far, which has undoubtedly contributed to their hit-and-miss form on the pitch.

A 2-1 win over Ajax last time out served as a boost to morale, however, and a 17-day gap in fixtures has allowed a number of players valuable time to rest and recover.

That includes those on the treatment table, of which there are eight.

Here is the latest on Liverpool’s injury situation, including expected return dates for the likes of Konate, Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones.

Caoimhin Kelleher

Injury: Groin

Out since: July 4

Expected return: Early October

The latest we have heard on Kelleher’s groin injury – detected on day one of pre-season and the subject of division between Jurgen Klopp and the Republic of Ireland setup – is that he is “back very soon.”

Kelleher missed the latest Ireland squad but has already been pictured heading out for sessions at the AXA Training Centre, so he can be considered available imminently.

Ibrahima Konate

Injury: Knee

Out since: July 31

Expected return: Back vs. Brighton

Absent since the final friendly of pre-season, Konate has undergone his rehabilitation both on Merseyside and in his native France, but he is now back in training.

The 23-year-old could even be part of the matchday squad for the visit of Brighton on October 1.

Andy Robertson

Injury: Knee

Out since: September 7

Expected return: Early October

One of Liverpool’s most-used players this season, Robertson picked up a knee issue in the 4-1 defeat to Napoli and was pictured in a brace soon after.

He was subsequently left out of the Scotland squad to play Ukraine and the Republic of Ireland, but Klopp expects him back “after the international break.”

The timeframe for Robertson’s recovery is still loose, though, with Kostas Tsimikas set to start against Brighton.

Calvin Ramsay

Injury: Back

Out since: July 4

Expected return: October

Ramsay has also been out since the start of pre-season with various issues, most notably his back, but Klopp explained last month that he is “closer and closer” to joining first-team training.

The Scottish right-back is already working outside, so involvement at some point in October can be expected.

Naby Keita

Injury: Thigh

Out since: August 21

Expected return: November

Nursing a thigh injury picked up in the final days of the transfer window – amid ongoing speculation over a move back to Germany – Keita has now missed over a month of action.

Called up by Guinea only to not join up with the squad, the midfielder is not likely to be back until November – which could well mean he is not back in action before the World Cup.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Injury: Hamstring

Out since: July 15

Expected return: November

Oxlade-Chamberlain is in the same situation as Keita, with Klopp saying this month that the No. 15 could be involved “somewhere in October” at the earliest.

It would be no surprise if Oxlade-Chamberlain plays no football between now and the World Cup.

Curtis Jones

Injury: Calf

Out since: Early September

Expected return: Early October

Having yet to play for Liverpool since the Community Shield in July, Jones will be hoping to have turned the corner on his calf issues.

Out with a stress reaction, the 21-year-old recently took to Instagram to reveal he is “back soon,” which could even see him rejoin the squad against Brighton.

Kaide Gordon

Injury: Pelvis

Out since: February

Expected return: Unknown

The hope is that Gordon is nearing a return to light training, having missed much of the last seven months with various injuries, the latest being a pelvic problem.

Recently, LFCTV commentator Steve Hunter explained that the club were being “careful” with the fitness of their No. 49, though the player himself will be eyeing a comeback before the League Cup clash with former club Derby.