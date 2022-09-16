It is the news Liverpool and the supporters were hoping for, with Thiago due for a long rest after his omission from the Spain squad for the September break.

As the 2-1 win over Ajax on Tuesday night demonstrated, keeping Thiago fit is essential to the success of Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

The 31-year-old has suffered persistent fitness issues throughout his two years at Anfield so far, and that start in the Champions League victory was only his third of the season.

Having recovered from a hamstring injury, Thiago played a vital role in dominating possession over Ajax, with Trent Alexander-Arnold (85) the only player to have more touches of the ball than the Spaniard (79).

A return to fitness and form led to concerns that Spain manager Luis Enrique could call the No. 6 up for their upcoming UEFA Nations League clashes with Switzerland and Portugal.

But with a 25-man squad announced on Friday morning, there is a relief that Thiago has been left out.

Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Pedri, Koke, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Marcos Llorente are the seven midfielders called up by Spain for this month’s ties.

Though fitness problems have limited his availability, Thiago has not been involved with Spain since a bit-part role at the Euros in 2021, where he played a total of 64 minutes over four substitute appearances.

Enrique appears to have moved on from a player he previously coached with Barcelona B, which will no doubt be a disappointment to Thiago himself.

For Liverpool, however, it cannot be seen as anything over than a major boost, with the playmaker now able to rest throughout the international break ahead of a ridiculous run of fixtures between now and the World Cup.

The Reds will play nine times in October, including three Champions League group games, and another four times in November before breaking for the tournament in Qatar.

That means 13 games in just 43 days, averaging one every three days.

If Thiago is able to stay fit throughout that run, it could be pivotal to Liverpool reviving their fortunes after a dismal start to the season.