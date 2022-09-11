Amid concerns over a second fixture postponement following the Queen’s death, the Champions League tie between Liverpool and Ajax will go ahead as planned.

The Reds’ Premier League clash with Wolves on September 10 was postponed as a mark of respect for the late monarch, who passed away on Thursday.

It was a divisive decision, with games at every level in the UK called off over the weekend, and led to further concerns over the meetings with Ajax (Tuesday) and Chelsea (next Sunday).

This was magnified following the decision to push back Rangers vs. Napoli elsewhere in Group A, from Tuesday to Wednesday, due to a shortage of police in Scotland.

But after consultation with UEFA, it has effectively been confirmed that the second game of the Champions League group stage will still take place as originally scheduled.

Liverpool provided an update via their official Twitter page on Sunday evening, announcing that the tie would be held on Tuesday, September 13, kicking off at 8pm.

Privately, the club were never in doubt that the fixture would remain the same, though a statement explaining the situation to supporters planning to travel, including Ajax fans, would certainly be welcomed.

Alfred Schreuder and his squad will visit Anfield as usual, then, with Ajax and Liverpool sitting first and third respectively in Group A after their opening ties.

The Dutch outfit sealed a 4-0 victory over Rangers to kick off their European campaign, while Liverpool suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Napoli on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have been given further time to prepare for this clash after the postponement of their meeting with Wolves, which the manager will hope can give them an advantage.

Liverpool’s pre-match press conference, which will feature Klopp and a player, is scheduled for 1pm on Monday, with training to follow around 4.15pm.

It is still unclear whether the trip to Chelsea on September 18 will be upheld, with the Queen’s funeral taking place in London the following day.