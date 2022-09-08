Liverpool were disgraceful in their 4-1 defeat away to Napoli in the Champions League, with too many players for comfort producing appalling performances.

The Reds were destroyed by their Serie A opponents on Wednesday evening, starting poorly and never recovering from that moment onwards.

Napoli deservedly led 3-0 at half-time – Alisson also saved a penalty – but Luis Diaz did at least score a consolation after the break.

It was a shambolic evening for Liverpool and undoubtedly one of the poorest games of Jurgen Klopp‘s tenure.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, the i, WhoScored and FotMob.

This was not a night to focus on who got the highest average, sadly – we’re going straight to the worst individuals!

It was Joe Gomez (3.7) who got the lowest score, on what was a night to forget for the 25-year-old.

He was at fault for at least two of the goals, with the Echo‘s Ian Doyle saying he lost his way “massively” in the first half.

TIA’s Henry Jackson claimed it was Gomez’s “worst-ever game in a Liverpool shirt,” comparing it to Dejan Lovren against Tottenham back in 2017.

The second-worst player was deemed to be James Milner (4.1), with the veteran again completely off the pace for the Reds.

Alasdair Mackenzie of inews felt that it was a “welcome sight for Liverpool fans when Thiago replaced him,” which summed up his night.

Doyle added that Milner “looked every inch his 36 years,” with Klopp surely now to keep him out of the team with Thiago back in the fold and even Arthur to turn to.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (4.6) received the third-poorest score on the night, as he continued his hapless start to the season.

Jackson described it as “unacceptable stuff” from the right-back, in terms of his lack of defensive effort and all-round attitude.

Hats off to Diaz (7.5), however, who was Liverpool’s best player by a mile and scored a great goal.

The Colombian made five recoveries and won his only tackle of the evening, highlighting his effort levels while others floundered.

Next up for Liverpool is Saturday’s visit of Wolves in the Premier League (3pm BST), and Andy Robertson has already said, “we need to wake up and quickly because we can’t perform like that.”