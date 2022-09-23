Over 1,700 Liverpool fans register to sue UEFA

A report states more than 1,700 Liverpool fans who suffered physical injuries or psychological trauma at the Champions League final have registered with law firms to make claims against UEFA for damages.

Thousands of Liverpool and Real Madrid supporters were held outside the stadium for hours and attacked with tear gas.

Dangerous crushes formed as a result of access issues, and it’s now emerged that there are huge numbers of supporters registering with law firms to make claims for damages.

According to a report in the Guardian, those signing up for legal action include fans who say they sustained broken ribs in crushes and others showing symptoms of anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“We are representing people who suffered physical crushing injuries at the turnstiles, and very many people who have suffered psychologically; some were in fear of their lives,” Gerard Long, a partner at Binghams solicitors in Liverpool, told the Guardian.

“Clients have reported anxiety, PTSD, nightmares, never wanting to go to a European football match or even France again.

“Our case is that Uefa as the organisers had a duty of care to people – who paid a lot of money for tickets – and they breached it.”

Jill Paterson, the partner leading the potential group claim from Leigh Day, says clients had reported suffering trauma, broken bones and bruising from the crushes, and injuries after attacks from police.

“Our clients have told us that they were crushed and teargassed, and in fear for their lives. Some are people who were previously affected by the Hillsborough disaster,” she said.

The fallout from the events before and after the match is still ongoing, with Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan listing eight main reasons for the crowd chaos in the club’s latest update on their investigations.

LFC identify 8 main issues from Paris “Congestion at the access points” to fan park and stadium Lack of supporter information on how to avoid train strikes to reach stadium Issues including crowding, crushing and presence of gangs in ticket check areas Excessive riot policing tactics Lack of supporter information about delayed kick-off Posting the incorrect reason for the delayed kick-off Trouble leaving the stadium Issues including unnecessary tear-gassing at fan park

Hogan says the club and supporters groups plan on meeting with the independent panel set up by UEFA, with more updates on Liverpool’s investigations to follow.

UEFA still have plenty to answer for.