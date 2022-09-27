A player Liverpool attempted to sign in the summer transfer window has admitted his admiration for the Reds, while a midfielder has joined the club on trial.

“I’ve always been a Liverpool fan”

Liverpool are said to have made a move for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer towards the end of the transfer window.

Last month, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg revealed that a permanent move was made for the Austrian, and though it was “impossible” at the time, they are “still interested” ahead of his contract expiring on July 1.

And if a renewed bid for Laimer – who will be available on a free transfer – is made, they could bring in a player who recently expressed his admiration for the club.

“I’ve always been a Liverpool fan,” he told ServusTV this week, in quotes carried by BILD.

Laimer is currently sidelined with an ankle ligament injury that required surgery and is expected to keep him out for at least another 10 weeks, with the 25-year-old hoping to “attack again in January.”

It will be an important period for a player who, according to Plettenberg, is “very unlikely” to sign a new contract with Leipzig.

Bayern Munich are also interested in the Austria international, and he explained: “In the end, I would have been ready to take a new step [in the summer].

“It didn’t work because the go-ahead from Leipzig didn’t come. They quickly said: no, that’s not possible.”

Could the Reds capitalise on his contract situation next year?

3 things today:

Liverpool have taken another young Scot on trial ahead of a possible move to Merseyside, as their recruitment drive of the best UK talent continues.

Inaki Williams, the Athletic Bilbao forward, claims there have been “contacts” regarding a possible move to Liverpool in the past.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is not out of Gareth Southgate’s plans for the World Cup, the England boss has claimed.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Sepp van den Berg joined Schalke on a season-long loan from Liverpool at the end of August, despite having already completed the formalities over a switch elsewhere.

Luke Chambers capped an outstanding break with the England under-19s as he laid on two more goals in a 4-2 win over Denmark, their third victory from three.

Jordan Henderson made his return from injury for England on Monday, but Liverpool still have eight other players working their way back to fitness. Here’s the latest on when we could see them back in action.

Latest chat from elsewhere

Harry Maguire waited behind for two hours for a heart-to-heart with Gareth Southgate after England’s draw with Germany on Monday, according to the Telegraph.

Reported Liverpool target Jude Bellingham was Man of the Match in that game, with an all action display from midfield.

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is back in training after missing the Blues’ last six matches through injury.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Do you agree with the rankings in our LFC Top 10’s series? Check out the thread below!

Have you checked out our recent LFC Top 10s series? ? We’ll start with left-footed players ?? Salah?

Barnes?

Fowler?https://t.co/rBSNnGg5Um — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) September 27, 2022

Tonight is the final night of internationals before Liverpool’s players return to Merseyside.

Darwin Nunez is in action for Uruguay against Canada, the three Brazilians could feature against Tunisia, Luis Diaz‘s Colombia face Mexico, Kostas Tsimikas‘ Greece play Northern Ireland, Diogo Jota‘s Portugal face Spain, and a host of youngsters could be in action, too.

Let’s hope they all come through unscathed!