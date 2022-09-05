A total of 10 Liverpool loanees were in action over the weekend, and Conor Bradley was, again, undoubtedly the star as he scored and assisted for Bolton.

Following a busy deadline day that saw four more youngsters head out on loan, it was back to the pitch for the youngsters and fringe players turning out away from Anfield.

But none of those who made moves before the deadline on Thursday featured for their clubs, with Max Woltman and Jack Bearne unused substitutes for Doncaster and Kidderminster Harriers.

Fidel O’Rourke was not part of the Caernarfon Town squad at home to Broughton, while Paul Glatzel continues his rehabilitation from a long-term injury at Tranmere.

It was a productive weekend on the whole, though, and particularly for Bradley, who made his 10th appearance for Bolton as they hosted Charlton.

Finding his home at right wing-back, the 19-year-old played a pivotal role in a 3-1 victory as he scored his side’s first goal and then set up the second.

Bradley’s strike came in the ninth minute, an opportunistic finish at the back post cancelling out Scott Fraser’s opener, and before half-time, his miscued shot was turned in by Kieran Lee to put Bolton ahead.

It is now three goals and three assists in 10 games for the teenager.

“I don’t want to build him up to fail,” said Bolton manager Ian Evatt. “But Conor is a top player.

“He has got the attributes and more importantly the mindset and attitude to go right to the very top.”

Owen Beck watched on, having swapped Famalicao for Bolton in a surprise move late in the window, with the Welshman eager to join Bradley on the pitch in the near future.

There were two clean sheets for Liverpool’s loanees, too, with Marcelo Pitaluga recording his latest shutout as Macclesfield beat West Didsbury & Chorlton 1-0 in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Over in League Two, Vitezslav Jaros continued to cement his role as first-choice goalkeeper for Stockport with his third clean sheet in six outings.

Elsewhere, in the Championship, there were starts for Tyler Morton and Rhys Williams for Blackburn and Blackpool respectively.

Morton now appears to have claimed a starting spot at Rovers, playing the full 90 minutes at the base of midfield in a 3-2 loss to Bristol City, while Williams played 68 in a 1-0 win over Huddersfield.

Up in Scotland, there was another start for Leighton Clarkson at Aberdeen, but he was brought off before the equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Ross County.

Further afield, Sepp van den Berg made his first start for Schalke at they visited Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, partnering Maya Yoshida at centre-back in a 1-1 draw.

Billy Koumetio was brought off at half-time as Austria Wien were held by Austria Lustenau, with the 2-2 stalemate bringing up more questions over his role among supporters.

Finally, Anderson Arroyo reverted to right-back as Alaves drew 1-1 with Las Palmas.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Unused: Owen Beck, Adam Lewis, Paul Glatzel, Max Woltman, Fidel O’Rourke, Jack Bearne, Jakub Ojrzynski