The long wait to see Jurgen Klopp‘s side is already in motion, but you still have a choice of Liverpool games to watch over the coming weekend.

With the Reds’ trip to Chelsea postponed due to the need for extra police for the Queen’s funeral in the capital, there is yet another weekend without Premier League action.

It leaves Liverpool with two league games to rearrange in 2023, creating a fixture headache that you sense will only intensify as the season progresses.

With the first and only international break prior to the World Cup starting next week, it means Liverpool will go 17 days without a game before the visit of Brighton on October 1.

But you can still get your Liverpool fix before then.

Who is playing and when?

That can first come with the under-18s, who host Man City on Saturday at 11am (BST), a match that could see Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side sit joint top of the table with a win.

The young Reds are currently second after three games, three points behind undefeated Sunderland who host Newcastle – and if they lose and Liverpool win, they’ll both sit top on nine points.

The match will be shown live on LFCTV GO and could feature the likes of Trent Kone-Doherty, Lewis Koumas, Terence Miles and Ben Doak, unless he receives a call up to the under-21s for later in the day.

The U18s have won two of their three league games this season. Their last league outing, against Man United, saw 16-year-old duo Kone-Doherty and Doak shine, with the former scoring his first two goals in a 4-2 win.

With academy matches, you can always guarantee goals and the club’s youngsters have proved an entertaining watch with 18 strikes in six games across all competitions.

The following day then sees Matt Beard’s side commence their WSL season against reigning champions Chelsea, with a 5pm kickoff on Sunday at Prenton Park.

Liverpool Women were scheduled to start their campaign at Reading last week, but the Queen’s death forced a postponement to that fixture and hands the Reds a tough start to 2022/23.

Kick-off has been moved to accommodate the national moment of reflection for the Queen at 8pm. Sky Sports are broadcasting the match.

The reigning champions of the WSL vs. the Championship champions – a battle to watch!

In addition to those two Liverpool games, Barry Lewtas‘ U21s side are also in action on Saturday, at Leicester.

There is currently just a single point separating the two teams after five games, however, the 5pm kickoff is not being shown on LFCTV GO.

The likes of Luke Chambers, Isaac Mabaya, Bobby Clark, Layton Stewart, Melkamu Frauendorf and Stefan Bejcetic can be expected to feature.

So while there is no Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds, there is plenty still going on for Liverpool this weekend!