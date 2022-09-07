Liverpool kick off the Champions League campaign on Wednesday night as they visit Napoli in Group A. Here is how to watch online and on TV around the world.

The Reds look to put their disappointing start to the season behind them tonight when they take to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

Following the frustration of a third draw in six Premier League games as they were held 0-0 by Everton on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp and his players will be hoping for a more positive result in Europe.

They come up against a buoyant Napoli side, however, with a 2-1 victory over Lazio last time out maintaining their unbeaten start as they sit second in Serie A.

Can Liverpool inflict a first defeat of the season on their Italian opposition?

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 9pm in Naples, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Napoli vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Napoli vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Napoli vs. Liverpool is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Napoli vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Napoli vs. Liverpool on the following channels worldwide:

