Despite Jurgen Klopp‘s claim that Caoimhin Kelleher was injured on international duty earlier this year, Ireland manager Stephen Kenny continues to insist that they were not aware of an issue for the Liverpool goalkeeper.

Kelleher was pictured training on the first day of pre-season with Liverpool, but has not been available since due to a groin problem.

Klopp insists the injury was sustained while the Irishman was on international duty at the end of last season, with Kenny refuting those claims in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Klopp said Kelleher was on the verge of a return to full training, but having yet to be pictured working alongside his team-mates, and still not included in a matchday squad this season, it’s possible that he suffered a setback.

However, Kelleher was pictured out on the grass with his gloves on at the AXA Training Centre earlier this week, which would suggest he is now back in light training and closing in on a return, something Kenny himself confirmed earlier this week.

Speaking ahead of Ireland’s latest international camp, which Kelleher isn’t ready to be involved in, Kenny further explained how his staff have no record of an injury for the Liverpool goalkeeper from the match he played against Ukraine in June.

“Dr. Alyn Byrne, this is his last game, he’s got a reputation from being involved in 200 internationals,” Kenny told reporters.

“They always write medical notes on every injury, extensive medical notes. We have no medical notes on Caoimhin from the last camp.

“If he did tweak something, we weren’t aware of it. He played well in the game, terrifically well in the game, we’ll all move on.

“It’s one of those things, he obviously got injured in training when he went back and it’s unfortunate. He’s nearly back, I believe, and making good progress.”

Kenny was keen to point out that there was no problem between the two parties, adding that although he hadn’t spoken directly to Klopp, the medical teams had been in constant dialogue.

“I’m sure we’re fine. I’m sure there’s no disharmony there, for sure. We have great respect for Liverpool, I’m sure there’s not an issue,” Kenny continued.

With Kelleher pictured out on the grass at the AXA this week, the hope will be that he is able to return to full training soon, with a view to being involved in the squad when the players reconvene ahead of a busy October schedule.