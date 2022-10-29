Liverpool fell to their first home defeat of the season after Crysencio Summerville’s late winner saw them beaten by Leeds on Saturday night, with fans bemoaning a “dreadful” performance from the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side fell behind early on after an error from Joe Gomez, but Mohamed Salah levelled the scores soon after.

Many would have expected Liverpool to kick on from there, but they were second best all night, and can’t have had any complaints when Summerville capitalised on some more sloppy defending to score the winner late on.

The defeat means Virgil van Dijk‘s incredible 70-game unbeaten league record at Anfield has come to an end, and leaves the Reds closer to the relegation zone than they are the top four.

Indeed, after 12 games, Liverpool are just five points above the bottom three, which is even more remarkable when you consider how close they came to winning all four trophies they competed for last season.

Supporters are understandably concerned by Liverpool’s form, as their underwhelming season rumbles on:

Back-to-back defeats against the teams in 19th & 20th at kick-off. No surprise at all that the Anfield record has gone this season. Woeful. — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) October 29, 2022

Not enough investment to refresh the squad. Too much loyalty on fading or faded players. Lack of ruthlessness from the manager in different aspects. Needs some major signings in January – but I won't hold my breath with that. — Red (@TaintlessRed) October 29, 2022

You can't say Leeds didn't deserve that – they didn't just defend, they went toe-to-toe throughout and won. As for Liverpool, surely now they have to recognise that the solutions for these consistently poor performances aren't already at the club and do something in January. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) October 29, 2022

When you’re sat five points from the relegation zone, your results must have been pretty bad. The big worry for Liverpool is their performances have been even worse. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) October 29, 2022

FT: #LFC 1 Leeds 2: Liverpool lose to a team battling relegation for the second successive weekend. What an absolute mess of a performance. Lack of energy, lack of shape, lack of ideas. Summerville with the winner after Salah had cancelled out Rodrigo's opener. Dreadful. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 29, 2022

Virgil van Dijk loses at Anfield for the first time. A remarkable, quite disbelieving run comes to an end. Liverpool look very lost right now. — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) October 29, 2022

Liverpool were absolutely abysmal tonight. — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) October 29, 2022

Honestly at a loss at this point. Don't know what to say anymore. Last season was truly glorious, and so nearly the best ever by an English club side, but it has also killed them. World Cup cannot come soon enough. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) October 29, 2022

Liverpool don’t get outshot at Anfield very often but it’s happening here. Very ragged performance. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) October 29, 2022

Literally any team on a dismal run of form, you can guarantee Liverpool will find a way of helping them out of it. Utterly pathetic once again. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) October 29, 2022

So much wrong at Liverpool from top to bottom. Lack of investment. The medical team is a shambles. Most of the players look like shite and the manager/coaching team are making some absolutely baffling decisions. It’s a massive shit show at all levels. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) October 29, 2022

It’s hardly a surprise so many passes are going astray when players are playing new roles, having to make decisions they made unconsciously before Constantly deliberating where they should be, where they should pass, when, if, second guessing themselves and each other — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) October 29, 2022

Getting outplayed in back to back games against the two sides bottom of the league. Absolute mess. — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) October 29, 2022

Thought we’d sort it out but concerned we’ve got serious issues. Lack of signings, no doctor, players dropping like flies, constantly out run, tactics and team selections stink. — Tom Fairclough (@Tom_fairclough9) October 29, 2022

The whole of stoppage time here has been pathetic. Just lumping it forward for Meslier to catch. No creativity whatsoever. — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) October 29, 2022

These hadn't won a game since August. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) October 29, 2022

Virgil van Dijk's PL record at Anfield as a Liverpool player: W59

D11

L1 ? — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) October 29, 2022

A horrific time for Liverpool. No cohesion amongst this side whatsoever. Look like a side who are together a few weeks, not a few years. Sloppy for both goals, wasteful in attack. Numerous misplaced passes, simply dreadful. Credit to Leeds, came, had a go and deserved their win. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) October 29, 2022

Liverpool have done the business in Europe so far this season, securing their place in the last 16 with victory over Ajax on Wednesday.

But their league form has been far from good enough, with just four wins from their opening 12 matches. Defeat to the team 20th in the league last week, and defeat to the team 19th in the league this week.

Where do we go from here?