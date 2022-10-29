★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 29, 2022: Liverpool's Andy Robertson (R) clashes with Leeds United's Tyler Adams as manager Jürgen Klopp pulls him away during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Absolute mess” – Liverpool fans lament “dreadful” Leeds performance

Liverpool fell to their first home defeat of the season after Crysencio Summerville’s late winner saw them beaten by Leeds on Saturday night, with fans bemoaning a “dreadful” performance from the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side fell behind early on after an error from Joe Gomez, but Mohamed Salah levelled the scores soon after.

Many would have expected Liverpool to kick on from there, but they were second best all night, and can’t have had any complaints when Summerville capitalised on some more sloppy defending to score the winner late on.

The defeat means Virgil van Dijk‘s incredible 70-game unbeaten league record at Anfield has come to an end, and leaves the Reds closer to the relegation zone than they are the top four.

Indeed, after 12 games, Liverpool are just five points above the bottom three, which is even more remarkable when you consider how close they came to winning all four trophies they competed for last season.

Supporters are understandably concerned by Liverpool’s form, as their underwhelming season rumbles on:

Liverpool have done the business in Europe so far this season, securing their place in the last 16 with victory over Ajax on Wednesday.

But their league form has been far from good enough, with just four wins from their opening 12 matches. Defeat to the team 20th in the league last week, and defeat to the team 19th in the league this week.

Where do we go from here?

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks