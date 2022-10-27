★ PREMIUM
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool supporters during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Blueprint for all future European aways” – Liverpool fans laud treatment at Ajax

That positive reports on the treatment of away fans in Europe are an exception is indicative of the way football supporters are handled, but Liverpool’s experience at Ajax is worth noting.

Treated as a nuisance, with contempt and brutality is, sadly, all too familiar for those who travel across Europe supporting their team.

One only needs to look back to the events at the Stade de France for the Champions League final to see the callus measures and preconceived notions in play.

But between Liverpool and Ajax, they showed how fans should be treated, as human beings simply going to watch their team play a game of football.

After the two clubs met in September, an Ajax fan praised the positive experiences they enjoyed at in Liverpool, saying “Anfield showed how it can be done.”

No intimidation tactics and no looking for trouble, instead an environment curated for fans to actually enjoy themselves, which Ajax did for Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

As is typical with European games, travelling fans can be held back as home fans exit but that was not needed in Amsterdam as Ajax showed what “should be the blueprint for all future European away games.”

Reds who made the trip noted how they were treated “like adults” and not “animals,” with “light-touch policing and friendly stewards” creating a rare and refreshing experience:

Important and just as poignant testimonies from fans who have experienced it all when travelling to watch Liverpool, but it’s a sad state of affairs that this experience is one of the exceptions.

The surprise of not being treated like animals cannot be allowed to remain as the norm.

