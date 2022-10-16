Jurgen Klopp has made five changes to his Liverpool lineup for today’s clash with Man City, with injuries limiting his selection for a high-profile meeting.

The Reds head into today’s tie 13 points behind their long-time rivals in the Premier League, having only won two of their eight games so far.

But a 7-1 thrashing of Rangers in midweek served as a major boost to confidence on Merseyside, which they will need as they take on the free-scoring champions.

Klopp is once again bound by fitness issues throughout his squad as he names his side to face City, with Alisson among those able to keep his place.

James Milner comes in at right-back following a setback for Ibrahima Konate, with Joe Gomez partnering Virgil van Dijk in the middle and Andy Robertson at left-back.

Beyond the back four, it is unclear yet whether it will be a 4-4-2 or 4-3-3.

Fabinho and Thiago are likely to start as the two-man midfield, however, with Harvey Elliott, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah in attack.

That leaves the likes of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and the fit-again Trent Alexander-Arnold as options from the bench.

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago; Elliott, Firmino, Jota; Salah

Substitutes: Kelleher, Henderson, Jones, Tsimikas, Nunez, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold