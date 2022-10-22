★ PREMIUM
LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Forest with Nunez and Thiago OUT

Liverpool are without Thiago and Darwin Nunez as they face Nottingham Forest in the lunchtime kick off. Trent Alexander-Arnold is rested as part of five changes from Jurgen Klopp.

Wednesday’s victory made it two league wins on the bounce, with this game a chance for the Reds to climb up to fifth in the Premier League table before the other fixtures get underway this weekend.

Liverpool’s injury problems continue to make things difficult, with Darwin Nunez not deemed ready to play after receiving treatment for a minor hamstring complaint in recent days, and Thiago a late withdrawal due to an ear infection.

As expected, Alisson is in goal, looking to build on two clean sheets on the bounce against City and West Ham.

James Milner starts at right-back, with Joe Gomez partnering Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson coming in on the left side of the back four.

Having come off the bench against the Hammers, Fabinho gets a start, with Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are the only attacking options, with Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota out.

It’s unclear whether the formation is 442 with Jones alongside Fabinho in the middle, or 433 with Elliott and Jones in a three-man midfield.

Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are among those on the bench, with youngster Bobby Clark again included.

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Jones; Elliott, Firmino, Carvalho; Salah

Substitutes: Kelleher, Adrian, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Henderson, Clark, Oxlade-Chamberlain

