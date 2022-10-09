Jurgen Klopp has confirmed both Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold were taken off the field due to injury, and it “doesn’t look good.”

Liverpool twice had to come from behind against Arsenal but were not able to muster it for the third time, keeping the Reds on 10 points from eight games.

The result was not the only worrying thing to come from the trip to the capital as both Diaz and Alexander-Arnold did not take part in the second half.

The former was substituted off after just 42 minutes after hurting his knee in a tackle, while Alexander-Arnold did not emerge from halftime having rolled his ankle and then attempting to play on.

After the match, Klopp confirmed what none of us wants to hear, both are injured and with an initial prognosis that doesn’t sound too optimistic.

“He [Trent] is injured, unfortunately. Like Luis Diaz as well, it doesn’t look good for both,” Klopp told the BBC.

“That is the icing on the cake,” he added with sarcasm.

Diaz was seen leaving the stadium on crutches and with a brace on his knee.

Later in his press conference, Klopp said: “[It’s] something with the knee, not good [for Diaz].

“He will have a scan and then we will know more. I have no idea about the extent and then on top of that Trent is bad as well with the ankle.

“[He] twisted the ankle, not good. Trent never, in seven years, went off if he could have played on. He was in too much pain, it started swelling immediately, so we will have to see.”

To say it’s a blow would be an understatement, just as Liverpool’s injury fortunes looked to be taking an upward turn – Arthur aside, who is now sidelined for three to four months.

Both Alexander-Arnold and Diaz have featured in every game for the Reds so far this season, both sitting in the top five for the most minutes played.