Reds in the chase for MLS’s Duran

The search for the next signing never stops and Liverpool are now being linked to Colombia and Chicago Fire’s Jhon Duran.

Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, who broke the news of Luis Diaz‘s Anfield switch, has reported that “the same Liverpool scout who followed Diaz has gone to see Duran.”

The 18-year-old forward is valued at €10 million (£8.69 million) and has plenty of interested suitors across Europe, including Chelsea, Lille, Frankfurt and PSV.

Duran has eight goals in 26 MLS appearances in 2022, his first season in America after leaving Envigado in his native Colombia.

“He is a player that, once he gets it all together, he can be a really, really special player. He has all the tools,” Fire coach Ezra Hendrickson said of Duran, who is teammates with ex-Red Xherdan Shaqiri.

The teenager made his debut for Colombia last month, playing alongside Diaz, and could find himself on the move during the winter window.

It’s far from anything concrete at this stage and it’s usual business for the Reds to track players around the world, but one to keep an eye on with so many clubs interested in the youngster.

3 things today: Rangers & “back to basics”

Jurgen Klopp feels his side must go “back to basics” to rediscover their defensive solidity after conceding similar goals throughout the season to date.

Ex-Red Ben Davies is expected to make his competitive Anfield bow on Tuesday night for Rangers just three months after his permanent exit.

There were 26 Reds in training on Monday evening, including Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay – Klopp can name a 23-man squad against Rangers.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Sepp van den Berg has sustained a serious ankle ligament injury on loan at Schalke, who say the defender will miss the rest of the calendar year – amounts to eight games before their winter break. Rotten luck for the youngster.

Darwin Nunez had a “long talk” with Klopp, who is “completely calm” over the striker’s adaption time after just two starts so far this season.

Real Madrid president cites “staggering” lack of Liverpool fixtures as reason for Super League – Florentino Perez just cannot let it go…

Latest chat from elsewhere

Chelsea are looking to complete a double signing from RB Leipzig, with defender Josko Gvardiol and striker Christoper Nkunku, who has signed a pre-contract agreement, both sought after for next summer.

Middlesbrough have sacked Chris Wilder after less than a year at the helm, they sit third from the bottom in the Championship with just 10 points from 11 games.

An unnamed Premier League football under investigation for two alleged rape offences has seen their bail extended, as per the Guardian – they currently remain a regular in their side this season.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

This will certainly be one to watch. The superior Ronaldo.

The official trailer for The Phenomenon: The Rise, Fall & Redemption of Ronaldo is finally here! I hope fans love watching it as much as I enjoyed making it. Stay tuned for more details ? pic.twitter.com/8Gj7jbK7EE — Ronaldo Nazário (@Ronaldo) October 3, 2022

It’s the battle of the Premier League‘s bottom two tonight as Leicester (20th) host Nottingham Forest (19th) at 8pm – you feel the clock is ticking for Brendan Rodgers!