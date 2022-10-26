The FA have confirmed that they will not be taking any further action for the incident between Jordan Henderson and Gabriel towards the end of Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat at Arsenal.

In the latter stages of the Reds’ defeat at the Emirates Stadium, there was an incident that saw both sets of players come together in the penalty box.

Referee Michael Oliver went over to speak to both Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp following the flare-up, with a complaint then sent to the FA.

Henderson and Gabriel were the two players involved and the FA have since confirmed that they “will not be taking any disciplinary action.”

The exact nature of the complaint has never been disclosed but it has created damaging allegations in time between the match and the FA’s statement.

A statement released by the FA on Wednesday said: