Liverpool’s change to a 4-4-2 system saw Jordan Henderson and Thiago start together in Tuesday’s win over Rangers, but fans are backing Fabinho to return to the lineup for Sunday’s meeting with Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp has used three midfielders in a 4-3-3 system for the vast majority of his time at the club, but after an a series of disjointed performances in the centre of the park, the Reds’ boss opted to try out something different against the Scottish outfit.

The new formation, described by Klopp and players after the game as a 4-4-2, saw only two midfielders start, with Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez all lining up in attack.

That meant one midfielder had to drop out, with Fabinho named on the bench. Henderson and Thiago performed well, with both looking more comfortable in deeper roles where they could dictate play and protect the back four.

The Liverpool manager’s comments after the game would suggest there is a good chance that he will stick with the same set up against Arsenal this weekend, leaving him with several decisions to make.

Roberto Firmino may well replace Diogo Jota or Darwin Nunez in attack, but it is his midfield selection that could be even more intriguing.

Does he trust Henderson and Thiago, two players who have had injury problems this season, to do the business against the league leaders, or will Fabinho come back into the lineup?

? ?? Klopp sticks with 442 on Sunday at Arsenal, what would your midfield two be? — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) October 6, 2022

We put that question to our Twitter followers on Thursday, with over half of voters hoping to see the Brazilian replace Henderson at the Emirates Stadium.

This system would perhaps benefit Fabinho, who has looked out of sorts for much of the season as Liverpool’s sole anchorman.

If we stick to the 4-4 -2 then Fabinho Thiago — Justin Cole LIVERPOOL FC MY LIFE (@JustinC94019825) October 6, 2022

I choosed thiago anf fab but really thought hendo did amazing on Tuesday — Juleb (@Ju_Lebeau) October 6, 2022

Others said they’d prefer to see the midfield pairing stay the same, with Henderson and Thiago both looking more comfortable against Rangers.

Wouldn’t make one change to the team — WRH93 (@itswrh) October 6, 2022

Hendo and Thiago for me, Fab still looks like he is not up to speed and that will hurt us against a pacey Arsenal side. — NorthSideFooty (@SideFooty) October 6, 2022

Thiago and Henderson didn't do anything wrong against Rangers. I wouldn't change it. Bring in Fabinho at the 60-65th minute. — Tundey A. (@realtundey) October 6, 2022

Henderson can consider himself hard done by if he is the one to make way, but it should be remembered that he has only just recovered from a hamstring injury that kept him out for a number of weeks.

Thiago, who was also sidelined with an injury in the same area in the early weeks of the season, will also need a rest at some point, but that would surely make more sense in next week’s trip to Ibrox.

The midfield battle will be key against Mikel Arteta’s side. Jurgen has some big decisions to make!