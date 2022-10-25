Portugal manager Fernando Santos has included Fabio Carvalho in his initial squad for the World Cup, with a chance now of making the tournament.

Last week saw all 32 managers of nations qualified for the 2022 World Cup submit their provisional squads for Qatar, with up to 55 players able to be registered.

These will then need to be cut down to final 26-man squads by November 13, with the first game of the tournament seeing Qatar and Ecuador face off on November 20.

Five Liverpool players are considered certainties to be called up – those being Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Darwin Nunez – while a host of others could also make the cut.

With Jota now ruled out of contention after picking up a serious calf injury in the 1-0 win over Man City, Portugal manager Santos has turned to Carvalho among his 55-strong list.

Portuguese publication Correio da Manha have reported the provisional squad, with the 20-year-old among 17 Premier League players being considered.

Carvalho faces a tough task when it comes to making the final selection, but he is set for a more focal role for Liverpool in the weeks leading up to the World Cup.

Jota’s absence, along with that of Luis Diaz, has effectively made the youngster a first-choice starter on the left flank, while his versatility could appeal to Santos, who could also use him in midfield or as a No. 10.

Portugal will play Nigeria in a warmup friendly before the World Cup on November 17, ahead of Group H clashes with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

There is a small chance, then, that Carvalho comes up against Nunez, whose provisional call-up has already been announced by the Uruguayan FA.

Carvalho is yet to debut for Portugal at senior level, but has been a regular for the under-21s since March, with two goals and two assists in four appearances so far.