Fabio Carvalho is one of only two Premier League players on the final 20-man shortlist for the Golden Boy award, it has been revealed.

The Golden Boy award is given to the standout player under the age of 21 across a calendar year from Europe’s top-tier leagues, and is voted on by journalists around the continent.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri is the current holder, with Erling Haaland, Joao Felix, Matthijs de Ligt and Kylian Mbappe among the most recent winners.

The only Liverpool player to pick up the prize was Raheem Sterling in 2014, though Mario Balotelli was also named Golden Boy while at Inter Milan in 2010.

This year’s award is unlikely to end up at Anfield, with Jude Bellingham the front-runner, but Carvalho has a place among the final 20 candidates shortlisted.

Carvalho, who scored seven goals and laid on seven assists in 25 games in the first half of 2022 with Fulham, is joined by Leeds striker Wilfried Gnonto, formerly of FC Zurich, as the sole representatives from the Premier League.

Also nominated, along with Bellingham, are the likes of Jamal Musiala, Karim Adeyemi, Ryan Gravenberch and Benjamin Sesko, who have all been on Liverpool’s radar.

Pedri is on the shortlist again, with Barcelona team-mates Gavi, Ansu Fati and Nico, while Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga could challenge Bellingham for the award.

Harvey Elliott was previously nominated for Golden Boy, but was later cut from the running when the shortlist was reduced from 60.

2022 Golden Boy nominees

Karim Adeyemi (Dortmund)

Antonio Silva (Benfica)

Jude Bellingham (Dortmund)

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Fabio Carvalho (Liverpool)

Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Gavi (Barcelona)

Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds)

Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich)

Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)

Fabio Miretti (Juventus)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Nico (Valencia, Barcelona)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta)

Benjamin Sesko (Salzburg)

Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich)

Destiny Udogie (Udinese)

Nicola Zalewski (Roma)