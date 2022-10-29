In Jurgen Klopp‘s eyes, Harvey Elliott has been one of Liverpool’s standout performers in a tough start to the season, as he now adds goals to his game.

Elliott is one of only six players who have been in the squad for all 17 games so far this season, and one of only four to make it onto the pitch in every one.

He may have made fewer starts than Fabinho (13), Mohamed Salah (16) and Virgil van Dijk (17), with 11, and has completed the full 90 minutes on just four occasions, but he is clearly a key player for Klopp.

The 19-year-old has excelled in his new wide role in Liverpool’s 4-4-2, and has doubled his goal tally for the club with two in his last four starts, his efforts coming against Rangers and Ajax.

That, Klopp has outlined, is a necessary development to his game as a young attacker, with the manager full of praise for his No. 19.

“Since Harvey is playing for the first team, he’s incredibly consistent,” Klopp told reporters on Friday.

“He started last season incredibly consistent, he was in the team and was probably the standout player early in the season.

“Now in a team which is not in the perfect moment, he plays a really consistent season so far.

“So, good for him and very good for us as well.

“That he’s scoring now as well is a thing he has to involve in his game, definitely.

“This one [against Ajax] I didn’t expect, with the right foot, but in general, scoring goals must be part of the game of each offensive player on the pitch.

“That’s what he’s now, slowly but surely, doing as well. Really, really good what he’s doing so far.”