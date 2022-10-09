Follow along with us as Liverpool aim to pick up just their third league win of the season against the strongest Arsenal side since 2018. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at the Emirates Stadium is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.
Today's blog is run by Sam Millne
Teams
Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka; Saka, Martinelli Jesus
Subs: Turner, Holding, Cedric, Tierney, Lokonga, Vieira, Marquinhos, Nelson, Nketiah
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz; Nunez
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Phillips, Fabinho, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Firmino
