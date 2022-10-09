Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 9, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  

LIVE: Arsenal vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ league match here!

Follow along with us as Liverpool aim to pick up just their third league win of the season against the strongest Arsenal side since 2018. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Emirates Stadium is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka; Saka, Martinelli Jesus

Subs: Turner, Holding, Cedric, Tierney, Lokonga, Vieira, Marquinhos, Nelson, Nketiah

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz; Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Phillips, Fabinho, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Firmino

Our coverage updates automatically below:

