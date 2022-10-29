Liverpool host Leeds in the Premier League this evening with a chance to build on their success in Europe. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago, Firmino; Salah, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Phillips, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Carvalho

Leeds: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Roca, Adams; Summerville, Harrison, Aaronson; Rodrigo

Subs: Robles, Llorente, Ayling, Firpo, Greenwood, Gnonto, Klich, Gelhardt, Bamford

Our coverage updates automatically below: