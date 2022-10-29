★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 29, 2022: Liverpool's Andy Robertson (R) is challenged by Leeds United's Jack Harrison during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Leeds – Follow the Premier League match here!

Liverpool host Leeds in the Premier League this evening with a chance to build on their success in Europe. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Tonight’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago, Firmino; Salah, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Phillips, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Carvalho

Leeds: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Roca, Adams; Summerville, Harrison, Aaronson; Rodrigo

Subs: Robles, Llorente, Ayling, Firpo, Greenwood, Gnonto, Klich, Gelhardt, Bamford

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks