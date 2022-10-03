It has now been a month since Darwin Nunez made his last start, and after three games off the bench, fans feel he should come back in against Rangers.

Since making his £85 million move from Benfica, becoming the club’s most-expensive signing in history, Nunez has only made two competitive starts for Liverpool.

They, technically, came back to back, with the Uruguayan coming straight back into the side following a three-match suspension, starting against Crystal Palace and Everton.

But the striker has flattered to deceive when called upon, and with Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino impressing in his stead, Nunez has been left with cameo appearances in the last three fixtures.

After a total of 53 minutes on the pitch against Napoli, Ajax and Brighton, concerns could be raised over how the No. 27 reclaims his spot.

However, the visit of Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with Liverpool under the lights at Anfield, could provide an ideal opportunity to test Nunez again.

Is the Rangers game an ideal one to give Darwin Nunez a start? — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) October 3, 2022

At time of writing, 95 percent of voters agree that is the case, following a poll on This Is Anfield’s Twitter timeline.

The general consensus is that there would be no better time to start Nunez than at home to the bottom-placed side in Group A:

Yes. Slightly lesser opposition in terms of ability (no disrespect to Rangers, as a club they’re massive). If not now, when? If we were winning but Nunez wasn’t at it, I could get leaving him out. The team is struggling, so let’s use these games to get him integrated. — Call The Kop (@CallTheKop99) October 3, 2022

Even if he made mistakes I have the feeling that he really want to prove and to play for us at anfield and that’s what we need right now — ElsassScouser (@JrdnAlice) October 3, 2022

Yes. He's got to get a run at some point. https://t.co/cE7GQN05fc — LFC Stats (@LFCData) October 3, 2022

Not just Rangers only, Nunez has to start every game . — Sunday Londezya (@SundayLondezya) October 3, 2022

If he doesn’t start here when does he — Ricky (@razorblue) October 3, 2022

Many are hoping for a shift in formation to prompt an upturn in fortunes for Liverpool, with Nunez leading the line in a 4-2-3-1:

The only way Nunez is going to get confidence is to play him

Him sitting on the bench is no good for him, play him in a 4-2-3-1 with Bobby behind him with Diaz & Salah wide — ROB (@97_BULLDOG_97) October 3, 2022

Play 4231 with Nunez, Diaz, Jota and Salah. I'd also like to see Arthur get some minutes. https://t.co/AYQPD2TFEa — Josh Poland (@JoshDrewPoland) October 3, 2022

He should start with Bobby on 4231 — Pass the ball like No.6 (@jhs49381) October 3, 2022

its tough. he's clearly having trouble adjusting to england but i think he'll come good if he gets minutes. however firmino is in top form, hard to justify dropping him personally i'd play them both, put bobby behind darwin in a 4-2-3-1 https://t.co/oJcVyQk0er — harriet tubgirl (@bigsnugga) October 3, 2022

There is no guarantee that Nunez will start, however, with the atmosphere when Rangers head to Anfield for the first time in a competitive game potentially amplifying the pressure on an under-fire player.

Firmino netted twice in the 3-3 draw with Brighton at the weekend, while Jota assisted on his return to the starting lineup against Ajax, with Jurgen Klopp not short of options up front.

But amid a relentless run of fixtures, nine of which will be played in October alone, there must come a time when Nunez is given a chance to stake his claim again.