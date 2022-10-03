Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
SIGN UP
NAPLES, ITALY - Wednesday, September 7, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 1 game between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool fans back Darwin Nunez to start vs. Rangers – 95% vote yes

It has now been a month since Darwin Nunez made his last start, and after three games off the bench, fans feel he should come back in against Rangers.

Since making his £85 million move from Benfica, becoming the club’s most-expensive signing in history, Nunez has only made two competitive starts for Liverpool.

They, technically, came back to back, with the Uruguayan coming straight back into the side following a three-match suspension, starting against Crystal Palace and Everton.

But the striker has flattered to deceive when called upon, and with Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino impressing in his stead, Nunez has been left with cameo appearances in the last three fixtures.

After a total of 53 minutes on the pitch against Napoli, Ajax and Brighton, concerns could be raised over how the No. 27 reclaims his spot.

However, the visit of Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with Liverpool under the lights at Anfield, could provide an ideal opportunity to test Nunez again.

At time of writing, 95 percent of voters agree that is the case, following a poll on This Is Anfield’s Twitter timeline.

The general consensus is that there would be no better time to start Nunez than at home to the bottom-placed side in Group A:

Many are hoping for a shift in formation to prompt an upturn in fortunes for Liverpool, with Nunez leading the line in a 4-2-3-1:

There is no guarantee that Nunez will start, however, with the atmosphere when Rangers head to Anfield for the first time in a competitive game potentially amplifying the pressure on an under-fire player.

Firmino netted twice in the 3-3 draw with Brighton at the weekend, while Jota assisted on his return to the starting lineup against Ajax, with Jurgen Klopp not short of options up front.

But amid a relentless run of fixtures, nine of which will be played in October alone, there must come a time when Nunez is given a chance to stake his claim again.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

tiamockupslogo

THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM

Support our independent Liverpool FC content & go advert-free

BECOME A MEMBER